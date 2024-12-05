DataKrypto Announces 2025 Cybersecurity Predictions

Emerging AI Risks, Quantum Security, and Advanced Data Privacy Technologies Will Define Cybersecurity Priorities in the Coming Year

BURLINGAME, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / DataKrypto, a leader in advanced fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) solutions for continuous data protection, released its 2025 Cybersecurity Predictions today. The company's insights provide a roadmap for how organizations can navigate the rapidly evolving threat landscape driven by AI, quantum computing, and new advancements in data protection technologies.

"With the increasing sophistication of cyber threats, global companies must make proactive data protection an immediate priority to mitigate the risks posed by evolving technologies," said Ravi Srivatsav, CEO of DataKrypto. "Our 2025 predictions identify key areas where organizations should focus their efforts to ensure resilience and maintain trust in their brands."

Prediction #1: AI Risks Will Amplify Data Exposure and Poisoning, Leading Companies to Leverage New Data Protection Methods

The widespread adoption of open AI models introduces significant vulnerabilities. Sensitive corporate data shared with these models is unintentionally exposed to malicious actors, while data and model poisoning attacks manipulate AI-generated outputs to undermine decision-making.

DataKrypto's Prediction: Companies will take critical steps to protect data and minimize the impact of such attacks:

Increasingly limit or prohibit the use of open AI models and rely on closed models to reduce data exposure

Implement more stringent data access and monitoring policies to restrict malicious data access

Leverage advanced encryption to ensure data protection when threat actors find their way through, making data unusable and unable to be tampered with.

"Organizations face a delicate balance between leveraging AI and safeguarding their critical data. Robust encryption will be the safety net that ensures malicious actors cannot exploit sensitive information, even if it is accessed," Srivatsav emphasized.

Prediction #2: Companies Will Meet Continued Regulation and the Escalating Costs of Data Breaches by Upleveling Data Privacy to a Strategic Business Imperative

Heightened regulatory scrutiny and the rising costs of data breaches will push companies to treat data privacy as a cornerstone of their operations. Non-compliance with global and state regulations, such as the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), risks severe penalties. At the same time, industries like healthcare face persistent targeting due to their outdated systems and high-value data.

DataKrypto's Prediction: To mitigate risks and costs, businesses will:

Invest in modern, privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs), such as trusted execution environments (TEEs) and fully homomorphic encryption (FHE).

Build secure-by-design applications to protect data at every stage of its lifecycle.

"Cyberattacks are no longer solely an IT problem; they are an existential threat to businesses and their leaders," said Srivatsav. "Organizations that invest in PETs and treat data privacy as a strategic priority will thrive, while others risk severe reputational and financial consequences."

Prediction #3: Data breaches will lessen as cyber developers focus on building "secure by design" applications that protect data throughout its lifecycle.

Today's relentless onslaught of data breaches costs companies millions yearly and erodes trust in their brands. Traditional encryption leaves gaps during operations, exposing organizations to breaches. For several years, cryptography experts touted Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) as an ideal solution to close the gaps created by traditional encryption and protect data at all times. FHE has faced barriers like performance bottlenecks and high costs despite its promise. However, recent breakthroughs are making this technology viable for real-world applications.

DataKrypto's Prediction: In 2025, companies will dramatically shift toward FHE adoption, enabling continuous data protection across industries and lessening the threat of data breaches. With FHE:

Sensitive data can be processed while encrypted, reducing attack surfaces.

Data remains secure even if a breach occurs, nullifying insider threats and data exfiltration.

FHE enables secure data processing in third-party environments to mitigate cloud computing risks.

"FHE is a game-changer for cybersecurity," explained Srivatsav. "It ensures data is always encrypted - at rest, in transit, and in use - minimizing the risks of modern cyber threats. As attackers realize their efforts to breach systems and access confidential data are ineffective, they will eventually focus elsewhere."

Prediction #4: Quantum-Proof Security Will Emerge as a Priority

As quantum computing advances, organizations worldwide are increasingly concerned about its potential impact on cybersecurity. While experts estimate the post-quantum computing (PQC) era is still five to 15 years away, forward-thinking companies are preparing for this inevitable future. Hackers aren't waiting for the PQC era; they're harvesting data now, anticipating future decryption capabilities.

As the world prepares for a PQC future, companies face a more immediate threat: the gaps in data protection posed by current encryption methods that are required when data is "in clear" - when data is in use for analysis and computation, and when it moves between different stages in its lifecycle. Advanced encryption algorithms, such as Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), are being adopted to overcome these gaps. FHE allows for data computations without decryption, ensuring end-to-end protection.

DataKrypto's Prediction: In response to the forthcoming quantum computing threat combined with the current need for end-to-end data protection, organizations will prioritize implementing advanced quantum-resistant cryptographic techniques, such as Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) based on symmetric encryption.

"A significant amount of data is currently at risk due to encryption gaps during processing and transitions, when current encryption techniques require data to be decrypted," said Srivatsav. "By implementing optimized quantum-resistant encryption like FHE, companies can address these urgent vulnerabilities immediately while simultaneously positioning themselves for the post-quantum future."

Looking Ahead to 2025

DataKrypto's predictions highlight the need for businesses to adapt to an increasingly complex threat landscape. From the risks posed by AI and quantum computing, the focus is clear: securing data with quantum-resistant encryption at every stage of its lifecycle must be a top priority.

As attackers evolve their tactics, organizations investing in cutting-edge technologies and proactive strategies will arm themselves to protect their data, customers, and reputations.

