THE SAVE, Written and Performed by Jack Merrill, is Now Playing at the Electric Lodge in Venice, California.

THE SAVE, written and performed by Jack Merrill, is a coming-of-age in the 1970's One-Man-Show that unapologetically takes on the scaring abuse often lurking beneath the pristine exterior of American Success. Now playing at The Electric Lodge in Venice, California.

VENICE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / THE SAVE takes audiences on a journey from a seemingly privileged life in Evanston, Illinois, through a tumultuous childhood and into a harrowing abduction and escape from the notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy.

Merrill weaves together humor within the compelling dramatic moments and his straightforward honest approach and delivery has been regarded as akin to "Chicago Noir."

PEOPLE Magazine recently did a piece on this premiere production. "It's a story Merrill tells for the first time in his new one-man show about his extraordinary life." Director Mike Reilly is quoted in PEOPLE Magazine: "THE SAVE is unique because of the subject matter and because of Jack's personal resilience in the face of the horror he experienced. He perseveres in the face of unimaginable tragedy. "(THE SAVE) speaks to the power of the human spirit, not just to 'survive' but to thrive. We go where he goes, and we root for him in these terrible moments." Merrill says in the same article: "Even telling my story, it's never going to go away. But there are people who have been through worse - and I decided I'm going to have a good life. Doing the show, you're up on stage in front of people, and you are forced to deal with how you're made. It's going to be a fascinating journey. And I'm ready for it."

For more information on THE SAVE please visit thesaveplay.com

The Electric Lodge presents THE SAVE - Select dates continuing since October 2024.

Tickets: $30

The Electric Lodge is a performing arts center and laboratory for artists, thinkers, and creators in Venice Beach, California. Since 1996, they have engaged the local Los Angeles community through visual and performing arts, innovative classes, programs and seminars, and providing a platform for diverse viewpoints and rich discussion. One of the first solar-powered performing arts centers in the country, the Electric Lodge is dedicated to its mission of environmental sustainability and renewable energy. Learn more at electriclodge.org

ELECTRIC LODGE

1416 ELECTRIC

AVENUE

VENICE, CA 90291

(310) 306-1854

INFO@ELECTRICLODGE.ORG

Media Contact:

Kent Jenkins

Associate Artistic Director

info@electriclodge.org

310-306-1854

Source: THE SAVE

View the original press release on accesswire.com