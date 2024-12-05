EPOMAKER INC: Season's Greetings-Epomaker Christmas & New Year Sale Event is Here

The holiday season is all about joy, warmth, and family, and Epomaker is here to make it even more memorable with the festival holiday event.

This year, Epomaker has seen remarkable progress, with innovative products breaking new ground and achieving impressive results in the market, thanks to the unwavering support of its supporters. In recognition of this incredible support, Epomaker is excited to announce that the annual celebration will take place from 9th December 2024 to 3rd January 2025.

On December 5th, 2024, Epomaker officially launched its four-week Christmas& New Year celebration, which featured a series of exciting pre-launch promotions that garnered wide participation and attention.

The first pre-launch event began with a giveaway, started on December 5th, and will last until December 8th. Simply entering the event provided an opportunity to be part of the holiday fun and win one of Epomaker's most popular keyboards or a discount voucher. Following closely behind was the "Double the Fun with Cash Back" promotion, which runs through December 12th. Under this campaign, each eligible reservation card owner will receive double the original card value, doubling the excitement of holiday shopping. Additionally, hidden surprises are also in store. Users will get exciting discount codes by finding three treasure chests on Epomaker's official website, adding even more joy to their holiday purchases.

The first week of the official celebration features a keyboard and accessory discount offer, where customers purchasing selected keyboards will have the chance to buy related accessories at a significantly discounted price. In the second week, Epomaker will randomly choose 15 eligible customers to receive free shipping. The third week will bring the traditional Lucky Numbers event, during which, on December 23rd, 25th, 27th, and 29th, users whose order numbers end in 3, 5, 7, or 9 will receive a free keychain or coupon as a gift. Finally, in the last week of the campaign, Epomaker will usher in the New Year with limited-time discounts on new products and New Year Special Bundles, giving shoppers a chance to enjoy an exciting year-end shopping spree.

Last but certainly not least, Epomaker will host its After-sale Festival. Running from December 5th, 2024, to January 30th, 2025, this event invites participants to share their purchased keyboards on their favorite social media platforms and send screenshots of their posts to Epomaker's support team. Those who do so will have the opportunity to win a discount voucher, with one lucky winner selected at random to receive a keyboard as a reward for their continued support.

Through this carefully planned series of events, Epomaker aims to not only reward its users but also to give new and existing customers a chance to experience the brand's innovation and commitment to customer satisfaction. As the events progress, Epomaker will continue to offer more surprises, rewards, and discounts to its global supporters, ensuring that this holiday season is filled with joy, excitement, and festive surprises.

