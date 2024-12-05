Over Half of Brands Need Multilingual Voice Over, Voices' Annual Voice & Audio Report Finds

Voices , the world's leading voice over marketplace, today published their 2025 Audio Trends Report , an annual report analyzing the state of voice over and audio over the past year. The report surveyed respondents who hire voice actors and explored their anticipated need for voice, perspectives on AI voices, and the role voice and audio play in achieving content creation and marketing goals.

The report reveals a strong preference for using a natural human voice over using AI voices, emphasizing a desire for authenticity, emotion, and consideration for ethics in the voice over industry. However, respondents also expressed excitement around advancements in voice technology, particularly for its potential to make translation and multilingual audio easier to access.

"Clients don't expect AI voices to do the 'acting' part of voice acting," says Tara Parachuk, Senior Manager, Brand Communications. "However, when it comes to serving as part of a technology interface, like a voice assistant, text-to-speech function, or enhancing accessibility, AI voices certainly have their place, and our clients are seeing its utility."

Other key findings from the report include:

Voice and audio hold its place as a core tool for branding: 61% said voice and audio set the tone for marketing materials, campaigns, and other media.

In 2025, clients anticipate needing voice for: brand marketing (52%), animation (45%), internet ads (35%).

Multilingual content will broaden reach: 58% of respondents said they have a need for voice in a language other than English. Following English, the most popular languages hired for are Spanish (40%), French (22%), and German (11%).

With AI voices, likeness to the human voice is the top priority : nearly 80% of respondents who had purchased an AI voice said the human-like quality of the voice was their top consideration when choosing an AI voice provider, trumping other factors like affordability or convenience.

Among AI voice buyers, over one-quarter of (27%) said they don't verify a company's ethical AI stance, and just trust that the company follows ethical practices.

For the full 2025 Audio Trends Report, visit: https://www.voices.com/landing/2025-voice-audio-trends . For more insights into the world of voice over, visit Voices at: www.voices.com .

