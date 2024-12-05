New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - SoHo Dragon, a New York-based Microsoft Partner, is excited to announce the launch of "Power Lunch 88," a simple but powerful tool designed to enhance employee engagement by pairing up employees for virtual lunches or coffee meetings. Power Lunch 88 enables a company of any size to build a strong company culture where colleagues can be seen as friends. Power Lunch 88 will be used by HR teams to boost employee engagement with remote and hybrid teams.

Inspired by the concept of power lunches, which were once a staple in show business and fashion, where key movers and shakers had permanent lunch tables at popular restaurants, this tool brings that same level of connection and engagement to the virtual workplace. Even though the era of the true power lunch is over, the value created by the ritual is worth remembering.

With Power Lunch 88, employees can opt-in to be available for a Power Lunch (this can be lunch or a "power coffee" break) every two weeks. The system will take all the people who opted in and randomly create one-on-one matches for meetings. With seamless integration with Microsoft Teams, Power Lunch 88 ensures ease of use for businesses of all sizes.

"Power Lunch 88" is free for up to 24 users. Various tiers of paid versions allow for larger groups and more customization.

Whether for lunch or coffee, businesses will benefit from improving the connections between their employees, leading to a more cohesive and collaborative work environment.

To sign up or speak to a member of the sales team at Soho Dragon, visit https://www.sohodragon.nyc/power-lunch-88.

About SoHo Dragon

SoHo Dragon is a technology consulting firm specializing in delivering innovative digital transformation solutions for enterprises. With expertise spanning cloud computing, data management, business intelligence, and application development, SoHo Dragon helps organizations harness cutting-edge technology to drive efficiency, scalability, and growth.

