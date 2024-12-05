Project enables further progress toward 2030 emissions reduction targets

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the completion of an on-site solar installation at its Caivano, Italy facility that will enable progress toward the company's 2030 greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.

The project is part of a partnership with Grastim, a developer of high-efficiency energy generation solutions. The 1.5 megawatt solar installation represents a CO2 emission reduction of approximately 390 metric tons annually. Combined with a previously installed combined heat and power unit (CHP), the site is achieving an approximate 15% reduction in annual operating costs.

"We're committed to implementing processes and systems that will enable us to close in on our 2030 emissions reduction targets, which are validated by the Science Based Targets initiative," said Mike Corcoran, PPG global manager, operational sustainability. "Caivano is a strong example of how we're ensuring our sites operate in a more sustainable and operationally efficient way."

The on-site solar installation complements the CHP unit, which was installed by Grastim in 2021. The unit captures waste heat created when generating electricity to produce steam and hot water for the site, resulting in an annual reduction of approximately 1,100 metric tons of CO2 emissions.

"We are proud to be part of PPG's path towards its sustainability goals," said Gianfranco Milani, managing director, Grastim. "We recognize that on-site solar photovoltaic production, hybridized with energy efficiency projects, are key elements to drive manufacturing facilities towards their decarbonization targets. We trust this way of partnering with PPG will support future mutual ambitions and achievements."

The Caivano facility manufactures electrocoat products for the industrial and automotive markets and decorative resins for PPG's automotive and refinish plants. It has more than 120 employees.

To learn more about PPG's decarbonization efforts and 2030 targets, visit the company's Sustainability Report.

About Grastim

Grastim JV develops high-efficiency technology solutions for industrial customers committed to decarbonizing their manufacturing operations. Entering the market in 2006 as one of the leading companies in the implementation of co-trigeneration systems, the organization is steadily expanding its portfolio with increasingly cutting-edge, integrated and sustainable technologies. Grastim's goal is to ensure economic savings and reduction in carbon emissions through self-generation and energy efficient solutions. Headquartered in Italy, the company is also present in the UK and U.S., for a business that is now worth more than 50 million euros annually.

