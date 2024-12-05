Today, International SOS is releasing its 2025 Risk Outlook report1 revealing essential insights into the mounting challenges for organisational and workforce resilience, alongside risk predictions for the forthcoming year. The research uncovers a Fragmenting World with 65% of the surveyed senior risk professionals perceiving that risks have increased over the past year and 69% think it is likely geopolitical tensions will have a significant impact on their business and or people in 2025. 75% of the primary decision-makers surveyed see social and political unrest as a top risk. This comes as 78% think it is likely burnout and stress will have a significant impact on their business and or people in the coming year.

Even in the ongoing permacrisis environment, the new research highlights that some of the most significant risks are those for which respondents said they were least prepared, including conflict, geopolitical tensions, and protests.

Sally Llewellyn, Global Security Director at International SOS, explains:

"The interconnected nature of today's risks are creating an environment where issues escalate quickly and unpredictably. Geopolitical tensions are triggering supply chain disruptions and cyber threats, while misinformation and disinformation amplify confusion, eroding trust within organisations and across borders. These complexities demand a shift from reactive to predictive strategies, leveraging intelligence-driven insights and cross-functional collaboration. While the challenges are significant, organisations that take a systematic approach to understanding and mitigating these layered risks can not only protect their people and operations but also strengthen their resilience in an era of uncertainty."

Geopolitical Tensions: A Complex and Escalating Risk

Geopolitical instability ranks as a top concern for organisations heading into 2025, underscoring the fragility of a deeply interconnected global landscape. Businesses are now contending with an environment where conflicts are not confined to political borders but reverberate across industries, economies, and supply chains.

75% of respondents who are primary decision makers think political and social unrest and protests are likely to have a significant impact on their business and/or people in the next 12 months.

74% of surveyed primary decision makers also express the belief that geopolitical tensions are likely to have a significant impact on their business and/or people in the coming year.

73% of surveyed primary decision makers highlight their belief that transport risks and disruptions are likely to have a significant impact on their businesses and/or people in the next year.

The risks are manifesting in varied and often overlapping ways. In Europe, the conflict in Ukraine has destabilised energy markets and fractured political alliances, creating ripples across the continent. In the Middle East, the ongoing crises are intensifying polarisation.

Mental Health and Burnout: The Hidden Costs of a Fragmented World

The increasingly volatile geopolitical landscape is taking a profound toll on mental health with 65% of participants predicting that political stress and anxiety will have a significant impact on their business and/or people in 2025. These pressures are compounded by broader wellness risks that the following percentage of surveyed experts predict are likely to have a significant impact on their business and/or people over the next 12 months:

Stress and burnout: 78%

Impact of the cost-of-living crisis: 75%

Mental health conditions: 70%

Quiet quitting: 52%

Climate change anxiety: 45%

Dr Irene Lai, Global Medical Director at International SOS, comments:

"The seemingly unstable, unpredictable and uncontrollable nature of global events, coupled with the cost-of-living crisis, are major factors contributing to employee stress and burnout. Businesses that proactively invest in employee wellbeing are building operational resilience. Creating a healthy workplace includes protecting and promoting mental health, which will not only help employees weather these stresses but also drive higher engagement, productivity, and retention essential for navigating a rapidly changing world."

Building Resilience in a Fragmenting World

Despite the many complexities and challenges organisations face today, there are clear pathways to building resilience. According to the report, resilient organisations share three key characteristics:

Access to actionable intelligence: Decision-makers need timely, relevant, and verified information tailored to their organisation's specific risks. This is critical in addressing misinformation and disinformation; 27% of participants reported that their organisation has been impacted by misinformation, with a further 32% reporting being unsure if misinformation has impacted their organisation a potential blind spot.

Integrated risk management platforms: Unified risk management systems streamline processes and enhance the productivity of risk managers. These platforms also enable seamless communication across teams, which can help leaders support their employees in when dealing with the impacts of risks such as extreme weather (49% of experts believe that the health impacts of natural disasters and extreme weather events will have a significant impact in 2025). By providing a single platform of reliable information, organisations can respond swiftly to both anticipated and unforeseen risks.

Optimised resource allocation: Consolidating resources allows organisations to prioritise high-risk areas without overextending. For example, 64% of respondents highlight increasing employee expectations about Duty of Care. This finding makes it essential to embed proactive health, safety, and security measures into operations. These investments are vital to addressing current and emerging risks.

1 The 2025 Risk Outlook is based on an online survey conducted on behalf of International SOS by Ipsos of 802 clients and contacts of International SOS, comprising of senior decision makers responsible for the health, wellbeing and or security of people in their organisations. Of those 802 clients and contacts, 85 were identified as primary decision makers. Fieldwork took place online from 20 August 2024 to 1 October 2024. The survey is complemented with interpretations and predictions from the Workforce Resilience Council and extensive proprietary data and analysis from International SOS. The Workforce Resilience Council comprises representative experts from all health, security, and safety fields. The participants in this year's Council are from a mix of think tanks, associations, advisory boards, NGOs, and IGOs, relevant to the risks of working at home or abroad.

