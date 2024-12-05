Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
WKN: A0EAWV | ISIN: GB0033875286 | Ticker-Symbol:
PR Newswire
05.12.2024 15:14 Uhr
abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 05

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0033875286

Issuer Name

ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Brookdale International Partners, L.P. and Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Weiss Asset Management LP

Wilmington, Delaware

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund

Grand Cayman

Cayman Islands

Brookdale International Partners, L.P.

Albany, NY

USA

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

25-Nov-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

29-Nov-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.000000

5.380000

5.380000

20541022

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

Sub Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

CFD

N/A

N/A

Cash

20541022

5.380000

Sub Total 8.B2

20541022

5.380000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Weiss Asset Management LP

Brookdale International Partners, L.P.

2.420000

2.420000%

Weiss Asset Management LP

Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund

2.960000

2.960000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Weiss Asset Management LP is the Investment Manager to Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund and Brookdale International Partners, L.P.

12. Date of Completion

29-Nov-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Boston, USA


