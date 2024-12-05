Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (FSE: 7301) ("Flora" or the "Company") is excited to announce sales of $600,000 over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. This significant milestone highlights the growing demand for Flora's products under the JustCBD and Vessel brands.

Driven by strategic promotions, targeted marketing, and a seamless e-commerce experience, Flora capitalized on the holiday shopping surge, achieving year-over-year sales growth in both revenue and customer acquisition.

"Our performance this Black Friday and Cyber Monday is a testament to the strength of our brands and the trust our customers place in the quality of our products," said Clifford Starke, Chief Executive Officer.

"We are witnessing not just growth in sales but also in the loyalty of our customers," added Mr. Starke. "Our ability to deliver a seamless online shopping experience, paired with quality products, reflects our dedication to enhancing lives through our innovative offerings."

"As we move into the holiday season, we are confident in our ability to build on this momentum," said Mr. Starke. "Our team is committed to driving value for our customers. This is only the beginning of what Flora can achieve."

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp.'s mission is to become the leading NASDAQ small-cap international cannabis company. Flora is a cannabis-focused consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit www.floragrowth.com.

