Accurate Background LLC: Accurate Background Partnering with Konfir to Provide Fast, Secure Instant Employment Verification in the United Kingdom

Accurate Background, headquartered in Irvine, CA, and the largest privately held and minority-owned global provider of compliant background checks, drug and health screening, and workforce monitoring solutions, has announced a new partnership with Konfir, an innovative company providing employment verification technology in the UK. This collaboration will provide Accurate's clients access to Konfir's real-time verification tools via Accurate technology.

Accurate's integration of Konfir's instant employment verification API will allow candidates to aggregate real-time data from multiple data sources including Payroll, HMRC, and Open Banking, streamlining screening processes and reducing time-to-hire. In addition, Accurate will now offer enhanced fraud mitigation tools through Konfir's suite of insights helping employers identify potential hiring risks more effectively.

Kevin Stone, Sales & Marketing Director at Accurate, commented: "At Accurate, we are always striving to improve the services we deliver to our clients by leveraging the latest and best-in-class technology. With Konfir, we can offer a faster and more comprehensive verification solution. Additionally, the ability to provide advanced fraud prevention tools will enable our clients to make safer hiring decisions while meeting their efficiency goals. This partnership reinforces our commitment to innovation in background screening."

Chris Milligan, CEO of Konfir, said: "Working with Accurate to provide instant employment verification means a higher level of security and confidence in hiring decisions for many more employers. We're proud to be enabling a global technology driven organisation to deliver a stronger, faster, and more secure screening process."

With this partnership, Accurate can now offer an improved, data-driven approach to employment verification and hiring fraud prevention, providing clients with critical insights and faster access to reliable information.

About Accurate Background

Our vision is to make every hire the start of a success story. As a trusted provider of employment background screening and workforce monitoring services, Accurate Background gives companies of all sizes the confidence to make smarter, unbiased hiring decisions at the speed of demand. Experience a new standard of support with a dedicated team, comprehensive technology and insight, and the most extensive coverage and search options to advance your business while keeping your brand and people safe. To learn more, visit accurate.com.

About Konfir

Konfir is the UK's government-certified provider of instant employment and income verification. By securely removing the administrative burden of completing these verifications, its aim is to accelerate all areas of the modern UK economy; for those switching jobs, to renting a property or obtaining any type of credit. Konfir focuses on protecting consumers by ensuring legal, transparent, and secure access to their employment and income records. It helps UK-based workers get approvals faster while maintaining control over their data and is trusted by leading organizations across the country. To learn more about Konfir, visit: konfir.com

