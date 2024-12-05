Nitches, Inc: Nitches Inc. Announces InTheZone Labs' 2025 Campaign Featuring WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Launching a New Era of Innovation in Nutraceuticals

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Nitches Inc. (OTC PINK:NICH) proudly announces an exciting new ad campaign for its subsidiary, InTheZone Labs, featuring the legendary WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle. As we step into 2025, the campaign is a call to action, urging individuals to "Get In The Zone" with a focus on achieving peak performance, mental clarity, and physical endurance.

Kurt Angle, a champion renowned for his relentless discipline and focus, embodies the spirit of InTheZone Labs' latest innovation, Focused Extreme. In the ad, Angle emphasizes, "Staying sharp is not an option-it's a necessity." With this powerful message, the campaign highlights the brand's commitment to crafting products for champions, made in the USA, and encourages audiences to start their year strong with InTheZone Labs.

Expanding Horizons: YouTube Channel and Market Updates

As part of the campaign, InTheZone Labs invites customers, investors, and enthusiasts to visit its newly launched YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@InTheZoneLabs.

The channel will feature:

• Podcast-style overviews of InTheZone Labs products.

• Ingredient deep dives to educate viewers about the science behind nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and nootropics.

• Content exploring emerging topics in biohacking, supplement research, and personal wellness.

This initiative represents the company's dedication to fostering transparency and education in the growing nutraceutical and nootropic markets, which are projected to surpass $400 billion globally by 2027.

Additionally, the company is preparing to unveil exciting developments on its website, including Amazon placement updates for its product lines. These upgrades align with Nitches Inc.'s strategy to make premium, American-made supplements more accessible to consumers worldwide.

Phase 1 Testing Results & Advisory Board Expansion

Nitches Inc. is also finalizing results from Phase 1 testing of InTheZone Labs' products, showcasing advancements in formulation efficacy. These results, along with the expansion of the company's Advisory Board, are part of the strategic blueprint to elevate InTheZone Labs as a leader in the performance and wellness markets. Further updates are expected in the coming days.

Ending 2024 with Momentum, Entering 2025 with Purpose

"This campaign with Kurt Angle represents much more than an ad-it's a rallying cry for those seeking to push boundaries in 2025," said John Morgan, CEO of Nitches Inc. "We are thrilled to motivate our customers and partners as we end the year with incredible momentum. Our branding upgrades, enhanced product line, and this exciting campaign all align with our vision of transforming the nutraceutical industry through innovation, transparency, and education."

Nitches is proud to announce the expansion of its affiliate marketing program for InTheZone Labs, available through ShareASale and Awin, two of the world's leading affiliate networks. This initiative offers an incredible opportunity for affiliates to partner with a cutting-edge nutraceutical brand poised for rapid growth in 2025.

With access to over 260,000 affiliates in the ShareASale and Awin networks, InTheZone Labs provides a powerful platform for marketers to earn significant commissions by sharing its high-demand products, such as Focused Extreme, and promoting the company's dynamic marketing campaigns. Affiliates gain exclusive access to professionally designed marketing materials, banners, and sales collateral, ensuring they have the tools needed to succeed.

Limited-Time Exclusive Opportunity: Accredited Affiliate Partnerships

For a limited time, InTheZone Labs is inviting accredited affiliates to join an exclusive partnership, offering a 40% commission rate-one of the highest in the industry. This premium partnership is designed for top-tier affiliates who meet the company's accreditation standards and share its commitment to driving growth and delivering value.

Affiliates interested in joining this exclusive opportunity can sign up through ShareASale at this link. Accredited affiliates seeking to qualify for the 40% partnership program can apply directly via the form on the InTheZone Labs website: https://inthezonelabs.com/distribution-affiliates/.

Why Partner with InTheZone Labs?

• Innovative Products: Featuring cutting-edge nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and nootropics like Focused Extreme, InTheZone Labs delivers premium, American-made products designed to help people unlock their full potential.

• High Conversion Potential: Backed by a growing fan base, a new campaign featuring Kurt Angle, and a robust marketing strategy, InTheZone Labs offers affiliates unmatched opportunities to succeed.

• Comprehensive Marketing Support: Affiliates have access to high-quality content, including ingredient deep dives, product insights, and video campaigns that resonate with customers.

Building for a Stronger Future

As Nitches Inc. continues to invest in InTheZone Labs' growth, the affiliate program expansion represents a significant step in the company's broader strategy to enhance distribution channels, build awareness, and solidify its position in the rapidly growing $400 billion nutraceutical and nootropic markets.

This announcement comes alongside the company's efforts to upgrade its website, finalize Amazon placements, and release more content through the InTheZone Labs YouTube channel. These initiatives collectively highlight the company's commitment to empowering partners and customers alike.

