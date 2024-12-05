Aktana's New Products Fortify Technology Stacks for the Future

Aktana, Inc., the leader in intelligent customer engagement for the global life sciences industry, today announced the Aktana Action Agent designed to empower field teams and future-proof omnichannel engagement.

"The major players in Life Sciences CRM systems and Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) are changing roadmaps and partnerships, leaving pharma companies facing a serious innovation challenge." said Derek Choy, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Aktana. "There's an urgent need to help leaders find future-proofed solutions that address today's business needs, as they confront expensive migration decisions in this shifting landscape.

Aktana was recently named a Leader and one of only three Star Performers in the 2024 Life Sciences Next-Generation Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) PEAK Matrix® by Everest Group, cementing Aktana's position as a leading future-proof CEP.

"Life Sciences enterprises are increasingly prioritizing experience-driven Customer Engagement Platforms over traditional CRM systems, reflecting a significant shift towards customer-centric strategies," said Chunky Satija, Vice President, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Everest Group.

Aktana Action Agent: Strategic Field Activity

Deeply integrated with Aktana's Strategy Orchestration, Action Agent empowers life sciences teams to make smarter, data-driven decisions harnessing the power of Large Language Models (LLMs). Purpose-built agents automate critical tasks such as:

1.) streamlining planning with suggested actions (forecasted to improve defined business outcomes);

2.) enabling pre-call preparation with insights tailored for each HCP;

3.) reducing logistical effort with automated call logging.

Faster Time-to-Value with CRM-Agnostic AI

Action Agent can be embedded into popular CRM systems like Veeva and Salesforce, giving customers optionality. Delivering immediate value on existing investments, Aktana ensures seamless migration so that customers are not locked into a siloed ecosystem.

Each agent is pre-configured so it can be deployed and scaled effortlessly, enabling customers to fill critical business gaps without migration delays. By providing a scalable and interoperable solution, Aktana Action Agent drives strategic alignment and delivers faster time-to-value for life sciences organizations.

About Aktana

Aktana provides AI-powered solutions tailored to the life sciences industry, enabling commercial teams to align strategies with customer needs, optimize engagement across channels, and deliver measurable impact.

