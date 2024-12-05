Report Showcases Company's Commitment to Environmental Responsibility, Highlights Future Ambitions

Americhem, Inc., a globally recognized designer and manufacturer of custom color masterbatch, functional additives, engineered compounds, and performance technologies, proudly announces the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report. This comprehensive report, titled Embracing Our Tomorrow, highlights Americhem's unwavering commitment to environmental and social responsibility, providing an in-depth look at the company's efforts across the entire value chain.

Following the recent award of the Silver EcoVadis Medal, which places Americhem among the top 15% of companies assessed by EcoVadis-a globally recognized platform that rates businesses' sustainability in various categories including Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Americhem's sustainability report showcases the company's major accomplishments and outlines future ambitions, including:

Americhem 2030 Plan: Over the past few years, Americhem has established baseline performance metrics and set targets within the business for each key pillar, aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Americhem's vision for sustainability. The plan outlines the company's dedication to advancing operations, developing sustainable solutions, and empowering employees, all while contributing to the communities in which it operates.

Americhem Decarbonization Strategy: The report reveals a robust decarbonization strategy focused on renewable energy, waste handling, and resource conservation projects at Americhem's facilities. Other actions include increasing collaborative efforts with suppliers and customers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"Meeting the sustainability goals of our customers requires the same mindset-embracing change while meeting the high-quality standards that consumers demand. Embarking on our sustainability journey is more than just a commitment; it's a pledge for the future. Our mission is to lead with integrity, innovate responsibly, and inspire progress," said John Richard, CEO at Americhem.

Major Accomplishments Built on Three Critical Pillars

Americhem's sustainable framework is built on three critical pillars: People, Process, and Product. In 2024, Americhem rolled out programs and launched new products that contributed to these pillars, including:

People: Americhem's commitment to world-class safety is demonstrated through its "Next Level Safety" campaign. The company has significantly surpassed industry benchmarks, with a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) 22% below the industry average.

Process: Americhem announced it is now sourcing 100% electricity through a local renewable energy program for its World Headquarters location. This transition is estimated to avoid approximately 750 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually1, equivalent to the carbon sequestered by 875 acres of U.S. forests in one year2

Product: Americhem continues to lead in innovation with new product offerings such as the EcoLube line of PFAS-free internally lubricated compounds, addressing industry challenges around proposed PFAS regulations and promoting environmental responsibility.

Lauren Lutikoff, Americhem's Global Sustainability Leader, said, "Americhem's initiatives are aligned with the company's commitment to innovation, while continually advancing environmental responsibility and product safety."

"In today's world, operating sustainably is no longer a choice, but a necessity. At Americhem, we recognize that sustainability is fundamental to our future and the well-being of our planet. This report is not just an accounting of our accomplishments, but rather a path for continued improvement and a testament of our dedication to a better tomorrow," added Lutikoff.

To read Americhem's sustainability report, visit www.americhem.com/pages/sustainability.

About Americhem

Americhem is an innovative, technology-driven leader in the global polymer industry. Its foundation is built around delivering Performance, Solutions and Trust through close collaboration with customers. All of the company's products are backed by complete technical support that ensures quality, reliability, and value. Americhem operates 10 manufacturing plants and maintains sales offices throughout the world.

1Calculation based on City of Cuyahoga Falls' Utility Department Emissions Factor Rating for 2022 and Americhem Global Headquarters' annual electricity consumption data.

2Calculation based on the EPA's Greenhouse Gas Equivalency Calculator (https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculatorresults)

