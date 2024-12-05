MicroAge Steps Up in the Fight Against Alzheimer's

MicroAge Associates Raise Over $13,000 at the Phoenix Walk to End Alzheimer's to Support Research, Care and Awareness

MicroAge associates, family members, and supporters came together in November to participate in the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® in Phoenix. As an event sponsor and active participant, MicroAge demonstrated its unwavering commitment to making a meaningful impact through fundraising and awareness for Alzheimer's care, support, and research.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's, the world's largest event to fight Alzheimer's, inspires communities to unite for this critical cause. This year, MicroAge donated $7,500 as a sponsor, and associates raised an additional $13,000, with contributions fueling efforts to advance Alzheimer's research and provide essential resources for individuals and families affected by the disease.

Larry Gentry, Executive Vice President at MicroAge and one of the organizers of the company's efforts, served as the closing ceremony MC. Reflecting on the event, Gentry said, "At MicroAge, we believe in coming together to support causes that resonate deeply with our associates and our community. Alzheimer's has touched so many lives, and we are proud to contribute to the fight against this devastating disease. It was inspiring to see our team's passion and commitment - every step and every dollar raised brings us closer to a world without Alzheimer's."

MicroAge's involvement in this year's Walk aligns with the company's ActTogether mission, a commitment to fostering a culture of giving back and driving positive change. The MicroAge team's dedication to the charity reflects a broader culture of service, championing impactful causes locally and nationally. From employees walking side by side to individual fundraising initiatives, the team exemplified the power of collective action.

Those inspired to join the fight against Alzheimer's can still donate to the cause by visiting the Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's page.

About MicroAge

MicroAge is an award-winning full-service solutions integrator. For nearly 50 years, MicroAge has empowered businesses to advance, secure, accelerate, and transform - moving quickly with technology changes across the channel to drive business forward. Our elite, highly certified team of specialized consultants brings unique expertise to our clients in cybersecurity, data center technologies, implementations, managed IT services, and more. To learn more, visit MicroAge.com.

Source: MicroAge

View the original press release on accesswire.com