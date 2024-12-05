Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
ACCESSWIRE
05.12.2024 16:14 Uhr
Membrain Releases a New Product That Combines the Science of Sales With the Art of Human Development

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Membrain, the B2B Growth Platform, is thrilled to introduce Elevate, a breakthrough product designed to revolutionize sales coaching by focusing on human development. In a world where automation dominates, Elevate brings the focus back to people and provides granular insight into exactly where salespeople are struggling and where their strengths are. Elevate provides everything the sales coach needs to support them in the most targeted, effective way.

"As sales professionals, we know that true success comes not just from systems, but from the growth and empowerment of the people who use them. Elevate bridges the gap between data and human behavior, helping teams foster real human connections that drive meaningful results," said George Brontén CEO and Founder of Membrain.

In today's market, saturated with AI-driven sales solutions, there's an urgent need for a product that brings the focus back to people. Research shows that companies with strong coaching cultures outperform their peers in revenue and sales effectiveness. Membrain Elevate is uniquely positioned to fill this gap by offering a platform that combines the science of sales with the art of human development.

"Sales teams today are struggling not just with strategy, but with human connection," Brontén added. "Elevate provides the structure, guidance, and insights to help sales professionals thrive by focusing on what really matters-their growth, their mindset, and their ability to engage with clients on a deeper level."

A Global Network of Sales Experts
Membrain's global network of respected sales trainers can now use Elevate to deliver their coaching programs, extending its impact across industries and regions. By integrating Elevate into their services, these world-class sales experts will help transform how sales teams operate, pushing the entire sales profession to new heights.

"Our partner network is key to success," said Brontén. "They'll be using Elevate to amplify their impact and bring a human-centered approach to sales coaching worldwide. This isn't just another tool-it's part of a broader mission to elevate the entire sales profession together with our partners."

About Membrain
Membrain is the platform for B2B companies committed to growth. Trusted by the world's top sales experts, Membrain provides the structure, guidance, and insights to drive the right behaviors and execute your strategy.

Elevate, Membrain's latest addition, takes this mission even further by transforming sales coaching into a powerful driver of individual and organizational success.

Related Resources:
Learn more about Elevate»
Start a free trial»
Watch a video demo»

Contact Information

George Brontén
Founder/CEO
george@membrain.com

Source: Membrain



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
