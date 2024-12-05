Schuler Incorporated Canton: Digital Suite Becomes Part of Metris

The Metris platform gives Schuler customers access to digital solutions from the entire ANDRITZ Group

GÖPPINGEN, GERMANY and CANTON, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Schuler developed, and successfully marketed, numerous solutions for networking forming technology under the name "Digital Suite." These solutions can now be found on the Metris platform of Schuler's parent company, ANDRITZ, which already consists of many digital products for monitoring and controlling industrial systems. This means that Schuler customers now have access to an even wider range of products and, in return, Schuler solutions such as "Track and Trace" or "Intelligent Notifications" are now available for ANDRITZ customers.

"With the Schuler solutions, we have succeeded in significantly increasing the productivity and availability of our customers' plants," explains Chief Digital Officer Rohitashwa Pant, who also holds the position of Chief Automation Officer at ANDRITZ. "ANDRITZ has a lot of experience with its digital products, especially in the areas of artificial intelligence, cyber security, and plant autonomy. We, therefore, complement each other perfectly, and both sides benefit from the joint Metris platform."

For example, ANDRITZ created a trustworthy data ecosystem based on Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing via cooperation with Microsoft. The Metris Copilot detects anomalies and optimizes communication between man and machine. A chat interface provides real-time insights into the machine and is a well-founded decision-making aid. This helps to increase plant efficiency, product quality, and resource utilization in production.

www.andritz.com/metris-en/metalforming

Img 1.jpg

Img 1.jpg: Schuler's digital solutions, such as "Intelligent Notifications" or "Track and Trace," are now available on ANDRITZ's Metris platform. © Schuler

About Schuler Group - www.schulergroup.com

Schuler offers customized cutting-edge technology in all areas of forming - from the networked press to press shop planning. In addition to presses, Schuler's products include automation, dies, process know-how, and service for the entire metalworking industry. Within the Metris platform by ANDRITZ, Schuler brings together digital solutions for networking forming technology and develops them continuously to further improve line productivity and availability. For battery production in gigafactories, Schuler provides equipment and services in the process steps of cell assembly and formation. Schuler customers include automotive manufacturers and suppliers, as well as companies in the forging, household appliance, and electrical industries. Presses from the Schuler Group mint coins for more than 180 countries. Founded in 1839 at the Göppingen, Germany headquarters, Schuler has approximately 5,000 employees at production sites in Europe, China, and the Americas, as well as service companies in more than 40 countries. The company is part of the international technology group ANDRITZ.

Schuler's global portfolio of world-renowned brands include BCN (Bliss Clearing Niagara) Technical Services, Müller Weingarten, Beutler, Umformtechnik Erfurt, SMG Pressen, Hydrap Pressen, Wilkins & Mitchell, Bêché, Spiertz Presses, Farina Presse, Liebergeld, Peltzer & Ehlers, Schleicher, Sovema Group, and Bitrode Corporation.

About Schuler North America - www.schulergroup.com

Schuler North America (Schuler), headquartered in Canton, Michigan, is the North American subsidiary of Schuler Group. Schuler provides new equipment, spare parts, and a portfolio of lifecycle services for all press systems - including preventative maintenance, press shop design and optimization, turnkey installations, retrofits for existing systems, and localized production and service. Schuler's best-in-class position in the metalworking and materials industry serves automotive manufacturers and tier suppliers, as well as battery, home appliance, electronics, forging, and other industries.

