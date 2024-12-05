Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - The Hispanic Organization of Mortgage Experts (HOME) announces its launch, aiming to empower Hispanic professionals and strengthen the wholesale mortgage channel. Led by Rogelio Goertzen II as President and CEO, HOME seeks to increase Hispanic representation in mortgage leadership and boost homeownership rates among Hispanic Americans.





HOME will provide tailored resources and networking opportunities for Hispanic mortgage professionals, addressing the unique needs of this growing demographic in the industry. The organization's innovative approach targets the underrepresentation of Hispanics in mortgage leadership roles while simultaneously bolstering the wholesale channel.

"Our mission is to create a more inclusive mortgage industry that reflects the diversity of our communities," said Rogelio Goertzen II, President and CEO of HOME. "By empowering Hispanic professionals, we aim to improve access to homeownership and financial expertise for Hispanic Americans across the country."

The launch of HOME comes at a crucial time when the Hispanic population continues to grow and their impact on the housing market intensifies. Through education, mentorship, and advocacy, HOME seeks to bridge the gap between the mortgage industry and the Hispanic community, fostering growth and opportunities for both.

For more information about HOME and its initiatives, visit www.tunuevohome.com or contact Info@tunuevohome.com

About HOME: The Hispanic Organization of Mortgage Experts is dedicated to empowering Hispanic professionals in the mortgage industry and strengthening the wholesale channel. By providing resources, networking opportunities, and advocacy, HOME aims to increase Hispanic representation in mortgage leadership and improve homeownership rates among Hispanic Americans.

