PageMajik and Newgen KnowledgeWorks Announce Strategic Collaboration to Enhance Publishing Technology Services

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PageMajik and Newgen KnowledgeWorks are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration aimed at providing a unified suite of advanced publishing solutions to better serve the evolving needs of publishers worldwide.

This partnership leverages PageMajik's cutting-edge technology innovations with Newgen's comprehensive publishing services expertise, ensuring that clients benefit from a seamless integration of technology and publishing know-how.

Enhanced Services for Our Customers

This collaboration brings together decades of combined experience from both companies. PageMajik, known for its unique approach that streamlines publishing workflows and content transformation, and Newgen, with its extensive experience in content expertise offering end-to-end solutions, while continuing to operate independently will also jointly enhance the services available to their customers. Together, they are committed to delivering the highest standards in content creation, management, and distribution, maximizing efficiency and productivity across the publishing workflow.

Customers will benefit from:

Advanced Publishing Technology: With PageMajik's streamlined, end-to-end integrated publishing workflow and advanced technology for managing and transforming content in any format, clients gain powerful tools that significantly reduce turnaround times, automate repetitive tasks, and uphold the highest quality standards.

End-to-End Solutions: Newgen's comprehensive publishing support services, combined with PageMajik's technology solutions, allow customers to handle everything from editorial to distribution in one seamless package.

Reduced Costs and Increased Flexibility: The combined expertise of both companies enables them to offer cost-effective, adaptable solutions tailored to each client's unique needs, focusing on scalability and future readiness.

Quotes from Key Executives

Maran Elancheran, President, Newgen KnowledgeWorks

"Newgen has been serving publishers across the globe since 1996, bringing together the subject matter and technology capabilities specific to the content needs of its clients. Our collaboration with PageMajik is a strategic milestone that allows us to bridge the gap between traditional publishing needs and advanced technology. Together, we aim to redefine service quality, setting a new benchmark for comprehensive, more tech-driven publishing solutions."

Ashok Giri, Founder & CEO, PageMajik

"PageMajik, has always been dedicated to pushing boundaries in publishing technology. Partnering with Newgen strengthens our commitment to creating a more efficient and intuitive publishing workflow that empowers our clients to focus on their core creative goals."

Sesh Seshadri, COO, PageMajik and Immediate Past President, Association of Publishers in India (API)

"Publishing today requires both cutting-edge technology and hands-on service expertise. With this collaboration, we're delivering exactly that: an all- encompassing approach that meets modern publishing demands head-on. Our customers will now have access to a unified set of resources that brings out the best of both companies."

While both entities will continue to operate independently, this collaboration underscores a shared commitment to excellence in publishing services and technology.

For more information, please contact:

Sanjita Mazumdar

Head of Marketing, PageMajik

Email - sanjita@pagemajik.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2574355/PageMajik_and_Newgen_KnowledgeWorks_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pagemajik-and-newgen-knowledgeworks-announce-strategic-collaboration-to-enhance-publishing-technology-services-302323981.html