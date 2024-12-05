Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.12.2024 16:36 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PageMajik and Newgen KnowledgeWorks Announce Strategic Collaboration to Enhance Publishing Technology Services

Finanznachrichten News

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PageMajik and Newgen KnowledgeWorks are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration aimed at providing a unified suite of advanced publishing solutions to better serve the evolving needs of publishers worldwide.

PageMajik and Newgen KnowledgeWorks Logo (PRNewsfoto/PageMajik and Newgen KnowledgeWorks)

This partnership leverages PageMajik's cutting-edge technology innovations with Newgen's comprehensive publishing services expertise, ensuring that clients benefit from a seamless integration of technology and publishing know-how.

Enhanced Services for Our Customers

This collaboration brings together decades of combined experience from both companies. PageMajik, known for its unique approach that streamlines publishing workflows and content transformation, and Newgen, with its extensive experience in content expertise offering end-to-end solutions, while continuing to operate independently will also jointly enhance the services available to their customers. Together, they are committed to delivering the highest standards in content creation, management, and distribution, maximizing efficiency and productivity across the publishing workflow.

Customers will benefit from:

  • Advanced Publishing Technology: With PageMajik's streamlined, end-to-end integrated publishing workflow and advanced technology for managing and transforming content in any format, clients gain powerful tools that significantly reduce turnaround times, automate repetitive tasks, and uphold the highest quality standards.
  • End-to-End Solutions: Newgen's comprehensive publishing support services, combined with PageMajik's technology solutions, allow customers to handle everything from editorial to distribution in one seamless package.
  • Reduced Costs and Increased Flexibility: The combined expertise of both companies enables them to offer cost-effective, adaptable solutions tailored to each client's unique needs, focusing on scalability and future readiness.

Quotes from Key Executives

Maran Elancheran, President, Newgen KnowledgeWorks

"Newgen has been serving publishers across the globe since 1996, bringing together the subject matter and technology capabilities specific to the content needs of its clients. Our collaboration with PageMajik is a strategic milestone that allows us to bridge the gap between traditional publishing needs and advanced technology. Together, we aim to redefine service quality, setting a new benchmark for comprehensive, more tech-driven publishing solutions."

Ashok Giri, Founder & CEO, PageMajik

"PageMajik, has always been dedicated to pushing boundaries in publishing technology. Partnering with Newgen strengthens our commitment to creating a more efficient and intuitive publishing workflow that empowers our clients to focus on their core creative goals."

Sesh Seshadri, COO, PageMajik and Immediate Past President, Association of Publishers in India (API)

"Publishing today requires both cutting-edge technology and hands-on service expertise. With this collaboration, we're delivering exactly that: an all- encompassing approach that meets modern publishing demands head-on. Our customers will now have access to a unified set of resources that brings out the best of both companies."

While both entities will continue to operate independently, this collaboration underscores a shared commitment to excellence in publishing services and technology.

For more information, please contact:
Sanjita Mazumdar
Head of Marketing, PageMajik
Email - sanjita@pagemajik.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2574355/PageMajik_and_Newgen_KnowledgeWorks_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pagemajik-and-newgen-knowledgeworks-announce-strategic-collaboration-to-enhance-publishing-technology-services-302323981.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.