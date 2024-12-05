Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40XAC | ISIN: CAC009482059 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
05.12.24
16:58 Uhr
3,850 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AGRIFORCE GROWING SYSTEMS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGRIFORCE GROWING SYSTEMS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.12.2024 14:06 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.: AgriFORCE Growing Systems Combines Bitcoin Mining and Agriculture to Drive Sustainable Solutions

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI), an intellectual property-driven technology leader, is proud to announce the launch of sustainable agricultural operations at its newly acquired Bitcoin mining facility in Sturgeon County, Alberta, Canada. By harnessing the excess heat and carbon emissions from Bitcoin mining, AgriFORCE is pioneering a novel approach to promote agricultural productivity while reducing environmental impact.

The facility, powered by an on-site generator, utilizing flared gas, integrates carbon capture and heat reuse technologies to support the cultivation of premium crops and aquaculture. Targeted products include white-legged shrimp, nutrient-dense micro-greens, and high-demand red seaweed-key contributors to food security and economic development in the region. These sustainable practices are designed to offset the greenhouse gas emissions associated with high-energy Bitcoin mining, demonstrating a model for future growth.

David Welch, AgriFORCE Chairman, emphasized the significance of this integrated approach: "Agriculture and energy are inextricably linked, and this facility epitomizes how innovation can bridge the gap between these sectors. By transforming exhaust heat and carbon into resources for agricultural production, we are creating a symbiotic system that benefits both the environment and the community. This is a true testament to our commitment to sustainability and forward-thinking solutions."

Jolie Kahn, AgriFORCE CEO, highlighted the scalability and economic potential of this model: "Our Sturgeon County facility demonstrates how stranded gas assets and modular systems like Bitcoin mining can be repurposed to generate multiple revenue streams. This approach not only has potential to strengthen our balance sheet but also creates tangible benefits for the local community. By coupling innovative agribusiness with high-energy operations, we're redefining sustainability in ways that can be replicated globally."

With this milestone, AgriFORCE underscores its commitment to merging cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices to address critical challenges in energy and food production.

ABOUT AGRIFORCE
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is dedicated to revolutionizing agriculture and food systems through innovative technology and sustainable practices. By integrating intellectual property, advanced technology, and deep industry expertise, AgriFORCE delivers solutions that drive value for shareholders and the communities it serves. Learn more at www.agriforcegs.com.

Follow AgriFORCE on Twitter: @agriforcegs
Follow AgriFORCE on Facebook: AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.
Connect with AgriFORCE on LinkedIn: AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect AgriFORCE's current expectations and are based on information available as of the date hereof. For more information, please refer to the company's filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations:

Richard Wong, CFO
rwong@agriforcegs.com

CORE IR
investorrelations@agriforcegs.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.