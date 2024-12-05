Comedian to swap television screen for stage to help celebrate tech success

The Digital Revolution Awards has revealed that award-winning comedian, actor, and presenter Jason Manford will host its 2025 event.

The awards celebrate the very best individuals and organisations in the tech industry across 18 different categories. And with a glittering CV that covers stage and screen, Manford is the perfect host to an event that has firmly established itself as an unforgettable night in the tech calendar.

"Jason is a stellar name and a comedian who I've enjoyed watching a number of times throughout his career," said Zoë Morris, President of Tenth Revolution Group, the company that organises the awards. "Welcoming him to our own stage to help celebrate the best in tech is a real coup for us and promises to make for a truly memorable evening."

Manford first made his name as a team captain on Channel 4's 8 Out of 10 Cats in 2007 and has been a fixture on UK screens in the near-20 years since then. From Live at the Apollo to The Royal Variety Performance, his live comedy credentials have been backed up by several sold-out arena tours as well as his numerous television appearances.

He's also spread his talents to the theatre as he's taken on a number of musical roles, including the West End run of Sweeney Todd, The Producers, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. And, fitting in with our own ethos of giving back, he created the Manford's Comedy Clubs chain in 2013, to help provide live work for his comedian colleagues and friends on the circuit.

With TV hosting and acting credits also under his belt, alongside two musical albums, he's guaranteed to sprinkle some stardust on the Digital Revolution Awards stage as tech's true champions are celebrated in London next year.

Tickets for the evening, which takes place at Grosvenor House Hotel on 15th May 2025, go on sale today and early booking via the Digital Revolution Awards website is advised before the event sells out.

Note to editors:

ABOUT THE DIGITAL REVOLUTION AWARDS

The Digital Revolution Awards were founded by Tenth Revolution Group in an effort to showcase the exceptional work being done by both individuals and businesses across the technology industry. The awards commend those making a difference to the way we work, the way we live, and the way we build our future.

For more information, visit: www.digitalrevolutionawards.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241205021182/en/

Contacts:

Endurance Okafor

E: e.okafor@tenthrevolution.com

W: digitalrevolutionawards.com