TUCKER, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS), a leading North American specialty building products distributor, today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended October 31, 2024.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Highlights

(Comparisons are to the second quarter of fiscal 2024)

Net sales of $1.5 billion increased 3.5%; organic net sales decreased 4.6%.

Net income of $53.5 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, decreased from net income of $81.0 million, or $1.97 per diluted share; Net income margin declined 200 basis points to 3.6%.

Adjusted net income of $80.1 million, or $2.02 per diluted share, decreased from $98.4 million, or $2.40 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $152.2 million decreased $15.3 million, or 9.2%; Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.3%, compared to 11.8%.

Cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow were $115.6 million and $101.5 million, respectively, compared to cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow of $118.1 million and $102.1 million, respectively, in the prior year period; Net debt leverage was 2.3 times at the end of the quarter, up from 1.5 times a year ago.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Board of Directors renewed the Company's share repurchase program, authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $250 million of its outstanding common stock.

"During our second quarter of fiscal 2025, the GMS team delivered net sales of $1.5 billion, net income of $53.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $152.2 million, reflecting the team's continued ability to effectively navigate a challenging and dynamic operating environment," said John C. Turner, Jr., President and CEO of GMS. "Prices remained resilient across our major product lines, including for Steel Framing where, while lower year-over-year, pricing improved sequentially as compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and monthly as we moved through the quarter. Also, as compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2024, we realized volume growth, inclusive of acquisitions, in Ceilings, Steel Framing and Complementary Products. Partially offsetting this growth were soft multi-family activity and softening commercial shipments. Hurricane-related slowdowns also significantly impacted one of our largest and fastest-growing regions during the quarter, causing operational inefficiencies and holding back demand, particularly in Wallboard."

Turner continued, "In spite of softening end markets overall, we saw pockets of relative strength in activity in certain commercial sectors, including data centers, public and private education, healthcare and projects backed by government incentive programs, such as the CHIPS and Inflation Reduction Acts. Single-family construction was relatively flat year-over-year. Stubbornly high mortgage rates and generally tight financing availability, however, continued to weaken the broader construction environment for each of our end markets, particularly for multi-family. Despite these near-term challenges, which we expect to continue into the new calendar year, our resilient team and business model are expected to again deliver solid levels of free cash flow as we progress through choppy market conditions. We expect to continue to invest in our business such that when longer-term rates retreat or become the new normal, we are positioned well to capitalize on the likely subsequent improvement in construction activity."

"We remain focused on the execution of our strategic priorities, including expanding our platform through both acquisitions and greenfield opportunities while maintaining a disciplined capital allocation strategy, as well as enhancing our product and service offerings and delivering improved profitability as we leverage technology and best practices to achieve advancements in productivity. We are confident these actions will position us for long term success as we continue providing our customers outstanding products and service."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

(Comparisons are to the second quarter of fiscal 2024 unless otherwise noted)

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 of $1.5 billion increased 3.5% due to contributions from recent acquisitions, which helped drive volume growth in Ceilings, Steel Framing and Complementary Products. While pricing improved sequentially as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2025 in all of our major product categories, year-over-year deflation in Steel Framing reduced net sales by approximately $18 million, compared to the prior year quarter. Hurricanes Helene and Milton also reduced total net sales and organic net sales by an estimated $20 million during the quarter.

Organic net sales declined 4.6% as softened demand across our multi-family and commercial end markets combined with the hurricane-related impacts. The storms most notably reduced demand for single-family Wallboard.

Year-over-year quarterly sales changes by product category were as follows:

Wallboard sales of $582.1 million decreased 0.5% (down 5.2% on an organic basis).

Ceilings sales of $204.4 million increased 16.6% (up 1.6% on an organic basis).

Steel Framing sales of $217.4 million decreased 6.3% (down 14.0% on an organic basis).

Complementary Product sales of $466.8 million increased 9.0% (down 1.4% on an organic basis).

Gross profit of $461.1 million increased $2.5 million from the prior year quarter. Gross margin was 31.4%, down 90 basis points as compared to 32.3% a year ago, primarily due to price and cost dynamics in Wallboard, a mix shift from commercial and multi-family to single-family Wallboard deliveries, unrealized manufacturer purchasing incentives due to lighter demand and storm disruption, and several operational impacts to cost of sales.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $324.2 million for the quarter, up from $300.9 million. Of the $23.3 million year-over-year increase, approximately $21 million related to recent acquisitions and $5.6 million related to an increase in severance costs primarily associated with the previously disclosed cost containment actions, and $2 million related to higher insurance claims. Despite the headwind of storm-related inefficiencies, these increases were partially offset by lower overall operating costs, reflective of the realized savings from the previously disclosed cost reduction actions and reduced activity from changes in demand.

SG&A expense as a percentage of net sales increased 80 basis points to 22.0% for the quarter, compared to 21.2%. A combination of general operating cost inflation, additional accident claim activity and rent expense, together with steel price deflation negatively impacted SG&A leverage by approximately 105 basis points. Also, costs, primarily severance, related to our previously announced cost containment efforts, negatively impacted SG&A leverage by 45 basis points. These factors were partially offset by lower average operating costs at recently acquired companies, cost improvements from our restructuring actions, and the impacts of Wallboard price inflation. Adjusted SG&A expense as a percentage of net sales of 21.1% increased 50 basis points from 20.6%.

Inclusive of a $5.0 million, or 26.4%, increase in interest expense, net income decreased 33.9% to $53.5 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, compared to net income of $81.0 million, or $1.97 per diluted share. Net income margin declined 200 basis points from 5.7% to 3.6%. Adjusted net income was $80.1 million, or $2.02 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $98.4 million, or $2.40 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased $15.3 million, or 9.2%, to $152.2 million compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.3%, compared with 11.8% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Cash Flow

As of October 31, 2024, the Company had cash on hand of $83.9 million, total debt of $1.5 billion and $458.6 million of available liquidity under its revolving credit facilities. Net debt leverage was 2.3 times as of the end of the quarter, up from 1.5 times at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, cash provided by operating activities was $115.6 million, compared to $118.1 million in the prior year period. Free cash flow was $101.5 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2024, compared to $102.1 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2023.

Share Repurchase Activity and Renewed Share Repurchase Authorization

During the Company's fiscal second quarter, the Company repurchased 593,168 shares of common stock for $52.3 million. As of October 31, 2024, the Company had $102.0 million of share repurchase authorization remaining.

However, on December 2, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors approved a renewal of the share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $250 million of its outstanding common stock. This authorization replaces the Company's previous share repurchase authorization of $250 million, which commenced in October 2023 and had $94.6 million of authorization remaining as of November 30, 2024. Repurchases will be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices or in negotiated transactions off the market. The renewal of the Company's share repurchase authorization reflects the Board's confidence in the business going forward.

Platform Expansion Activities

During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company continued the execution of its platform expansion strategy. As previously announced, the Company successfully acquired R. S. Elliott Specialty Supply, a leading distributor of exterior building products within the state of Florida, on August 26, 2024.

In addition, during the quarter, the Company established one new greenfield location, expanding its presence to provide enhanced service and product offerings in Summerville, SC. Additionally, subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company opened two more locations with a facility in Middleton, MA and another facility in Clackamas, OR, which is in the greater Portland, OR market.

Conference Call and Webcast

About GMS Inc.

Founded in 1971, GMS operates a network of more than 300 distribution centers with extensive product offerings of Wallboard, Ceilings, Steel Framing and Complementary Products. In addition, GMS operates approximately 100 tool sales, rental and service centers, providing a comprehensive selection of building products and solutions for its residential and commercial contractor customer base across the United States and Canada. The Company's unique operating model combines the benefits of a national platform and strategy with a local go-to-market focus, enabling GMS to generate significant economies of scale while maintaining high levels of customer service.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GMS reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. However, it presents Adjusted net income, free cash flow, Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are not recognized financial measures under GAAP. GMS believes that Adjusted net income, free cash flow, Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin assist investors and analysts in comparing its operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that the Company does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance. The Company's management believes Adjusted net income, Adjusted SG&A, free cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are helpful in highlighting trends in its operating results, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which the Company operates and capital investments. In addition, the Company utilizes Adjusted EBITDA in certain calculations in its debt agreements.

You are encouraged to evaluate each adjustment and the reasons GMS considers it appropriate for supplemental analysis. In addition, in evaluating Adjusted net income, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future, the Company may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the presentation of Adjusted net income, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company's presentation of Adjusted net income, Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted SG&A margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin should not be construed as an inference that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, Adjusted net income, free cash flow, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in GMS's industry or across different industries. Please see the tables at the end of this release for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted net income to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

When calculating organic net sales growth, the Company excludes from the calculation (i) net sales of acquired businesses until the first anniversary of the acquisition date, and (ii) the impact of foreign currency translation.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the Company's use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "confident," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," or "should," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. In particular, statements about the markets in which GMS operates, including in particular residential and commercial construction, and the economy generally, end market mix, pricing, volumes, the demand for the Company's products, including Complementary Products, free cash flow, mortgage and lending rates, the Company's strategic priorities and the results thereof, stockholder value, performance, growth, and results thereof, and future share repurchases contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. The Company has based forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control, including current and future public health issues that may affect the Company's business. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those described in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in its other periodic reports filed with the SEC. In addition, the statements in this release are made as of December 5, 2024. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectation or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to December 5, 2024.

GMS Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) ? Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 31, October 31, ? 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 1,470,776 $ 1,420,930 $ 2,919,232 $ 2,830,530 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 1,009,649 962,301 2,006,542 1,921,347 Gross profit 461,127 458,629 912,690 909,183 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 324,225 300,894 639,377 587,690 Depreciation and amortization 42,078 32,937 80,110 64,955 Total operating expenses 366,303 333,831 719,487 652,645 Operating income 94,824 124,798 193,203 256,538 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (23,697 ) (18,742 ) (45,910 ) (37,656 ) Write-off of debt discount and deferred financing fees - - - (1,401 ) Other income, net 1,299 2,106 3,327 4,245 Total other expense, net (22,398 ) (16,636 ) (42,583 ) (34,812 ) Income before taxes 72,426 108,162 150,620 221,726 Provision for income taxes 18,890 27,205 39,836 53,939 Net income $ 53,536 $ 80,957 $ 110,784 $ 167,787 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 39,126 40,466 39,334 40,608 Diluted 39,703 41,088 39,964 41,282 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.37 $ 2.00 $ 2.82 $ 4.13 Diluted $ 1.35 $ 1.97 $ 2.77 $ 4.06

GMS Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) ? October 31, 2024 April 30, 2024 Assets Current assets: ? Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,928 $ 166,148 Trade accounts and notes receivable, net of allowances of $15,984 and $16,930, respectively 943,682 849,993 Inventories, net 594,311 580,830 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 48,429 42,352 Total current assets 1,670,350 1,639,323 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $336,513 and $309,850, respectively 513,650 472,257 Operating lease right-of-use assets 295,024 251,207 Goodwill 936,504 853,767 Intangible assets, net 562,423 502,688 Deferred income taxes 25,528 21,890 Other assets 19,530 18,708 Total assets $ 4,023,009 $ 3,759,840 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 417,799 $ 420,237 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 99,816 125,610 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 124,315 111,204 Current portion of long-term debt 54,882 50,849 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 51,885 49,150 Total current liabilities 748,697 757,050 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, less current portion 1,426,564 1,229,726 Long-term operating lease liabilities 248,006 204,865 Deferred income taxes, net 79,808 62,698 Other liabilities 50,627 44,980 Total liabilities 2,553,702 2,299,319 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 500,000 shares authorized; 38,870 and 39,754 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2024 and April 30, 2024, respectively 389 397 Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 50,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2024 and April 30, 2024 - - Additional paid-in capital 244,698 334,596 Retained earnings 1,267,831 1,157,047 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (43,611 ) (31,519 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,469,307 1,460,521 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,023,009 $ 3,759,840

GMS Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Six Months Ended October 31, ? 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: ? Net income $ 110,784 $ 167,787 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: ? ? Depreciation and amortization 80,110 64,955 Write-off and amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 895 2,726 Equity-based compensation 10,358 10,698 Loss (gain) on disposal and impairment of assets 507 (441 ) Deferred income taxes (4,464 ) (5,085 ) Other items, net 3,765 3,590 Changes in assets and liabilities net of effects of acquisitions: ? ? Trade accounts and notes receivable (48,203 ) (89,384 ) Inventories (4,201 ) 20,267 Prepaid expenses and other assets (9,107 ) (19,578 ) Accounts payable (17,848 ) (9,849 ) Accrued compensation and employee benefits (25,712 ) (36,293 ) Other accrued expenses and liabilities (4,222 ) 15,354 Cash provided by operating activities 92,662 124,747 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (23,052 ) (29,546 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 2,322 1,701 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (207,259 ) (55,964 ) Other investing activities (5,200 ) - Cash used in investing activities (233,189 ) (83,809 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments on revolving credit facility (828,511 ) (389,409 ) Borrowings from revolving credit facility 1,009,060 360,173 Payments of principal on long-term debt (2,494 ) - Borrowings from term loan amendment - 288,266 Repayments from term loan amendment - (287,768 ) Payments of principal on finance lease obligations (21,834 ) (19,304 ) Repurchases of common stock (99,248 ) (75,356 ) Payment for debt issuance costs - (5,825 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options 2,460 1,756 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (4,928 ) (3,975 ) Proceeds from issuance of stock pursuant to employee stock purchase plan 3,207 2,664 Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 57,712 (128,778 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 595 (388 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (82,220 ) (88,228 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 166,148 164,745 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 83,928 $ 76,517 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Cash paid for income taxes $ 46,014 $ 69,224 Cash paid for interest 45,909 35,321

GMS Inc.

Net Sales by Product Group (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ? October 31, 2024 % of Total October 31, 2023 % of Total October 31, 2024 % of Total October 31, 2023 % of Total ? Wallboard $ 582,119 39.6 % $ 585,174 41.2 % $ 1,170,048 40.1 % $ 1,156,599 40.9 % Ceilings 204,441 13.9 % 175,329 12.3 % 411,597 14.1 % 350,534 12.4 % Steel framing 217,388 14.8 % 232,108 16.3 % 427,246 14.6 % 468,868 16.6 % Complementary products 466,828 31.7 % 428,319 30.1 % 910,341 31.2 % 854,529 30.2 % Total net sales $ 1,470,776 $ 1,420,930 $ 2,919,232 $ 2,830,530

GMS Inc.

Net Sales and Organic Sales by Product Group (Unaudited)

(dollars in millions) ? Net Sales Organic Sales ? Three Months Ended October 31, Three Months Ended October 31, ? 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Wallboard $ 582.1 $ 585.2 (0.5 )% $ 554.7 $ 585.2 (5.2 )% Ceilings 204.4 175.3 16.6 % 178.2 175.3 1.6 % Steel framing 217.4 232.1 (6.3 )% 199.6 232.1 (14.0 )% Complementary products 466.8 428.3 9.0 % 422.5 428.3 (1.4 )% Total net sales $ 1,470.7 $ 1,420.9 3.5 % $ 1,355.0 $ 1,420.9 (4.6 )%

GMS Inc.

Per Day Net Sales and Per Day Organic Sales by Product Group (Unaudited)

(dollars in millions) ? Per Day Net Sales Per Day Organic Sales ? Three Months Ended October 31, Three Months Ended October 31, ? 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Wallboard $ 9.0 $ 9.0 (0.5 )% $ 8.5 $ 9.0 (5.2 )% Ceilings 3.1 2.7 16.6 % 2.7 2.7 1.6 % Steel framing 3.3 3.6 (6.3 )% 3.1 3.6 (14.0 )% Complementary products 7.2 6.6 9.0 % 6.5 6.6 (1.4 )% Total net sales $ 22.6 $ 21.9 3.5 % $ 20.8 $ 21.9 (4.6 )%

? Per Day Organic Growth Three Months Ended October 31, 2024 ? Volume Price/Mix/Fx Wallboard (5.2 )% - % Ceilings (2.5 )% 4.1 % Steel framing (8.0 )% (6.0 )%

___________________________________ (a) Given the wide breadth of offerings and units of measure in Complementary Products, detailed price vs volume reporting is not available at a consolidated level.

GMS Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(in thousands) ? Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ? October 31, October 31, ? 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 53,536 $ 80,957 $ 110,784 $ 167,787 Interest expense 23,697 18,742 45,910 37,656 Write-off of debt discount and deferred financing fees - - - 1,401 Interest income (193 ) (292 ) (563 ) (766 ) Provision for income taxes 18,890 27,205 39,836 53,939 Depreciation expense 20,529 16,963 39,757 33,290 Amortization expense 21,549 15,974 40,353 31,665 EBITDA $ 138,008 $ 159,549 $ 276,077 $ 324,972 Stock appreciation expense(a) 397 401 640 1,619 Redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred compensation(b) 693 184 1,115 664 Equity-based compensation(c) 4,925 5,111 8,603 8,415 Severance and other permitted costs(d) 6,460 882 7,416 1,288 Transaction costs (acquisitions and other)(e) 1,193 1,223 2,473 2,608 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets(f) (351 ) (310 ) 507 (441 ) Effects of fair value adjustments to inventory(g) 106 140 481 442 Change in fair value of contingent consideration(h) 793 - 793 - Debt transaction costs(i) - 378 - 1,289 EBITDA adjustments 14,216 8,009 22,028 15,884 Adjusted EBITDA $ 152,224 $ 167,558 $ 298,105 $ 340,856 ? Net sales $ 1,470,776 $ 1,420,930 $ 2,919,232 $ 2,830,530 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 10.3 % 11.8 % 10.2 % 12.0 %

___________________________________ (a) Represents changes in the fair value of stock appreciation rights. (b) Represents changes in the fair values of noncontrolling interests and deferred compensation agreements. (c) Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense related to the issuance of share-based awards. (d) Represents severance expenses and certain other cost adjustments as permitted under the ABL Facility and the Term Loan Facility. (e) Represents costs related to acquisitions paid to third parties. (f) Includes gains and losses from the sale and disposal of assets. (g) Represents the non-cash cost of sales impact of acquisition accounting adjustments to increase inventory to its estimated fair value. (h) Represents the change in fair value of contingent consideration arrangements. (i) Represents costs paid to third-party advisors related to debt refinancing activities.

GMS Inc.

Reconciliation of Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

(in thousands) ? Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ? October 31, October 31, ? 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash provided by operating activities $ 115,601 $ 118,100 $ 92,662 $ 124,747 Purchases of property and equipment (14,076 ) (16,008 ) (23,052 ) (29,546 ) Free cash flow (a) $ 101,525 $ 102,092 $ 69,610 $ 95,201

___________________________________ (a) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operations less capital expenditures.

GMS Inc.

Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expense to Adjusted SG&A (Unaudited)

(in thousands) ? Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ? October 31, October 31, ? 2024 2023 2024 2023 Selling, general and administrative expense $ 324,225 $ 300,894 $ 639,377 $ 587,690 Adjustments Stock appreciation expense(a) (397 ) (401 ) (640 ) (1,619 ) Redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred compensation(b) (693 ) (184 ) (1,115 ) (664 ) Equity-based compensation(c) (4,925 ) (5,111 ) (8,603 ) (8,415 ) Severance and other permitted costs(d) (6,460 ) (882 ) (7,416 ) (1,288 ) Transaction costs (acquisitions and other)(e) (1,193 ) (1,223 ) (2,473 ) (2,608 ) Gain (loss) on disposal of assets(f) 351 310 (507 ) 441 Debt transaction costs(g) - (378 ) - (1,289 ) Adjusted SG&A $ 310,908 $ 293,025 $ 618,623 $ 572,248 Net sales $ 1,470,776 $ 1,420,930 $ 2,919,232 $ 2,830,530 Adjusted SG&A margin 21.1 % 20.6 % 21.2 % 20.2 %

___________________________________ (a) Represents changes in the fair value of stock appreciation rights. (b) Represents changes in the fair values of noncontrolling interests and deferred compensation agreements. (c) Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense related to the issuance of share-based awards. (d) Represents severance expenses and certain other cost adjustments as permitted under the ABL Facility and the Term Loan Facility. (e) Represents costs related to acquisitions paid to third parties. (f) Includes gains and losses from the sale and disposal of assets. (g) Represents costs paid to third-party advisors related to debt refinancing activities.

GMS Inc.

Reconciliation of Income Before Taxes to Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) ? Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ? October 31, October 31, ? 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income before taxes $ 72,426 $ 108,162 $ 150,620 $ 221,726 EBITDA adjustments 14,216 8,009 22,028 15,884 Write-off of debt discount and deferred financing fees - - - 1,401 Amortization expense (1) 21,549 15,974 40,353 31,665 Adjusted pre-tax income 108,191 132,145 213,001 270,676 Adjusted income tax expense 28,130 33,697 55,380 69,022 Adjusted net income $ 80,061 $ 98,448 $ 157,621 $ 201,654 Effective tax rate (2) 26.0 % 25.5 % 26.0 % 25.5 % Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 39,126 40,466 39,334 40,608 Diluted 39,703 41,088 39,964 41,282 Adjusted net income per share: Basic $ 2.05 $ 2.43 $ 4.01 $ 4.97 Diluted $ 2.02 $ 2.40 $ 3.94 $ 4.88

___________________________________ (1) Represents all non-cash amortization resulting from business combinations. To make the financial presentation more consistent with other public building products companies, beginning in the first quarter 2025 we are now including an adjustment for all non-cash amortization expense related to acquisitions, as opposed to non-cash amortization and depreciation for select acquisitions. (2) Normalized cash tax rate excluding the impact of acquisition accounting and certain other deferred tax amounts.

GMS Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(in thousands) ? Last Twelve Months Ended ? October 31, ? 2024 2023 Net income $ 219,076 $ 308,155 Interest expense 83,715 72,783 Write-off of debt discount and deferred financing fees 674 1,401 Interest income (1,551 ) (1,843 ) Provision for income taxes 83,984 100,426 Depreciation expense 75,673 64,416 Amortization expense 72,844 62,780 EBITDA $ 534,415 $ 608,118 Stock appreciation expense(a) 4,412 3,748 Redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred compensation(b) 1,878 1,007 Equity-based compensation(c) 15,806 14,719 Severance and other permitted costs(d) 8,756 3,345 Transaction costs (acquisitions and other)(e) 4,721 3,905 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets(f) 219 (1,651 ) Effects of fair value adjustments to inventory(g) 1,672 1,386 Change in fair value of contingent consideration(h) 793 - Debt transaction costs(i) 31 1,447 EBITDA adjustments 38,288 27,906 Adjusted EBITDA 572,703 636,024 Contributions from acquisitions(j) 31,032 11,386 Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA $ 603,735 $ 647,410 Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,928 $ 76,517 Total debt 1,481,446 1,076,050 Net debt $ 1,397,518 $ 999,533 Net debt / Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA 2.3 x 1.5 x

___________________________________ (a) Represents changes in the fair value of stock appreciation rights. (b) Represents changes in the fair values of noncontrolling interests and deferred compensation agreements. (c) Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense related to the issuance of share-based awards. (d) Represents severance expenses and certain other cost adjustments as permitted under the ABL Facility and the Term Loan Facility. (e) Represents costs related to acquisitions paid to third parties. (f) Includes gains and losses from the sale and disposal of assets. (g) Represents the non-cash cost of sales impact of acquisition accounting adjustments to increase inventory to its estimated fair value. (h) Represents the change in fair value of contingent consideration arrangements. (i) Represents costs paid to third-party advisors related to debt refinancing activities. (j) Represents the pro forma impact of earnings from acquisitions from the beginning of the last twelve month period to the date of acquisition, including synergies.

