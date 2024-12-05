ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caleres (NYSE: CAL), a market-leading portfolio of consumer-driven footwear brands, today reported financial results for the third quarter 2024.

Reported sales of $740.9 million, down 2.8% year-on-year; Famous Footwear sales declined 4.8% versus the third quarter of 2023 with comparable store sales up 2.5%; Brand Portfolio sales increased 0.7% versus the third quarter of 2023;

Third quarter consolidated gross margin rate of 44.1%, down 55 basis points year-on-year;

Reported earnings per diluted share of $1.19 and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.23 for the third quarter, below expectations;

Generated third quarter EBITDA of $71.4 million;

Fiscal 2024 outlook of net sales down 2.5% to 3% versus previous guidance of down low-single-digits percent;

Revises fiscal 2024 outlook for earnings per diluted share to $3.35 to $3.45 versus prior guidance of $3.94 to $4.09, and adjusted earnings per diluted share to $3.45 to $3.55 versus prior guidance of $4.00 to $4.15, which excludes $0.10 per diluted share in restructuring costs.

" The third quarter saw progress toward our strategy highlighted by the Brand Portfolio delivering growth, Famous Footwear delivering positive comparable store sales, and both segments increasing market share. That said, performance was below our expectations reflecting softer seasonal demand in the boot category, late receipts of key athletic product at Famous Footwear, and a discrete customer credit issue that impacted shipments. In addition, our business in China was also weaker than planned," said Jay Schmidt, President and Chief Executive Officer.

" As we begin the fourth quarter, our strategies are working to drive market share and we are aligning our expenses with expected sales, while appropriately investing behind areas of the business that are expected to deliver a strong ROI. However, we have reduced our outlook as we expect our season-to-date sales trend to continue in the final quarter of the year and anticipate pressure on our gross margin as we take action to move through excess inventory and position ourselves well for 2025," said Schmidt. " Longer term, we believe we are well-positioned to execute our strategic plan, invest to fuel our ambition, and drive sustained value for our shareholders."

Third Quarter 2024 Results

(13-weeks ended November 2, 2024, compared to 13-weeks ended October 28, 2023)

Net sales were $740.9 million, down 2.8% from the third quarter of 2023; Famous Footwear segment net sales decreased 4.8%, with comparable store sales up 2.5% Brand Portfolio segment net sales increased 0.7% Direct-to-consumer sales represented approximately 72% of total net sales

Gross profit was $327.0 million, while gross margin was 44.1%, down 55 basis points versus last year; Famous Footwear segment gross margin of 42.9%, down 130 basis points versus last year Brand Portfolio segment gross margin of 43.8%, up 15 basis points versus last year

SG&A as a percentage of net sales was 36.3%, up 30 basis points versus the prior year and reflecting expense deleverage on the decline in sales;

Net earnings of $41.4 million, or earnings per diluted share of $1.19, compared to net earnings of $46.9 million, or earnings per diluted share of $1.32 in the third quarter 2023;

Adjusted net earnings of $42.6 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.23, which excludes $0.04 related to charges associated with restructuring initiatives completed during the third quarter, compared to adjusted net earnings of $48.6 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.37 in the third quarter of 2023;

Inventory was up 5% to the third quarter 2023 in total, but up 2.7% when accounting for the shift in the retail calendar;

Borrowings under the asset-based revolving credit facility were $238.5 million at the end of the period, up $16.5 million from the third quarter of 2023.

Capital Allocation Update

During the quarter, Caleres continued to invest in value-driving growth opportunities while at the same time returning cash to shareholders through our dividend. In addition, the company repurchased approximately 1.5 million shares for a total of $50 million during the quarter. In the near term, the company expects to continue to focus on reducing debt and still expects borrowings under its asset-based revolving credit facility will be less than $100 million by the end of 2026. Caleres will continue to consider business performance and market conditions as it evaluates all opportunities for free cash flow for the remainder of the year.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook:

Caleres is revising its fiscal 2024 financial outlook. As previously noted, its fiscal 2024 is a 52-week year and compares to a 53-week year in fiscal 2023. The revised assumptions are summarized in the table below.

Metric Prior 2024 Annual Guidance Revised 2024 Annual Guidance Sales Change Down low single digits Down 2.5% - 3% Operating Margin 7.0% - 7.1% 6.1% - 6.3% Tax Rate ~24% ~24% GAAP EPS $3.94 - $4.09 $3.35 - $3.45 Adjusted EPS* $4.00 - $4.15 $3.45 - $3.55 Capital Expenditures $50 - $55 million $50 - $55 million

*Adjusted EPS guidance excludes estimated restructuring charges incurred in the second half of 2024

Investor Conference Call

Caleres will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET today, Thursday, December 5, 2024. The webcast and associated slides will be available at: https://investor.caleres.com/events-and-presentations/. A live conference call will be available at (877) 704-4453 for North America participants or (201) 389-0920 for international participants, no passcode necessary. A replay will be also available at https://investor.caleres.com/events-and-presentations/ for a limited period. Investors may also access the replay by dialing (844) 512-2921 in North America or (412) 317-6671 internationally and using the conference pin 13749800.

Definitions

All references in this press release, outside of the condensed consolidated financial statements that follow, unless otherwise noted, related to net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. and diluted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders, are presented as net earnings and earnings per diluted share, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Metrics

In this press release, the company's financial results are provided both in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and using certain non-GAAP financial measures and metrics. In particular, the company provides earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and estimated and future operating earnings, net earnings and earnings per diluted share, adjusted to exclude certain gains, charges and recoveries, which are non-GAAP financial measures, and the debt to EBITDA leverage ratio, which is a non-GAAP financial metric. These results are included as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP because management believes this non-GAAP financial measure and metric help identify underlying trends in the company's business and provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the company's core operating results. This measure and metric should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and expectations regarding the company's future performance and the performance of its brands. Such statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include (i) changing consumer demands, which may be influenced by general economic conditions and other factors; (ii) inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions (iii) rapidly changing consumer preferences and purchasing patterns and fashion trends; (iv) supplier concentration, customer concentration and increased consolidation in the retail industry; (v) intense competition within the footwear industry; (vi) foreign currency fluctuations; (vii) political and economic conditions or other threats to the continued and uninterrupted flow of inventory from China and other countries, where the company relies heavily on third-party manufacturing facilities for a significant amount of its inventory; (viii) cybersecurity threats or other major disruption to the company's information technology systems including those related to our ERP upgrade; (ix) the ability to accurately forecast sales and manage inventory levels; (x) a disruption in the company's distribution centers; (xi) the ability to recruit and retain senior management and other key associates; (xii) the ability to secure/exit leases on favorable terms; (xiii) the ability to maintain relationships with current suppliers; (xiv) transitional challenges with acquisitions and divestitures; (xiv) changes to tax laws, policies and treaties; (xvi) our commitments and shareholder expectations related to environmental, social and governance considerations; (xvii) compliance with applicable laws and standards with respect to labor, trade and product safety issues; and (xvii) the ability to attract, retain, and maintain good relationships with licensors and protect our intellectual property rights. The company's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission contain detailed information relating to such factors, including, without limitation, the information under the caption Risk Factors in Item 1A of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 3, 2024, which information is incorporated by reference herein and updated by the company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company does not undertake any obligation or plan to update these forward-looking statements, even though its situation may change.

SCHEDULE 1 CALERES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended ($ thousands, except per share data) November 2, 2024 October 28, 2023 November 2, 2024 October 28, 2023 Net sales $ 740,941 $ 761,904 $ 2,083,456 $ 2,120,171 Cost of goods sold 413,981 421,530 1,136,522 1,162,942 Gross profit 326,960 340,374 946,934 957,229 Selling and administrative expenses 268,669 273,652 803,355 789,570 Restructuring and other special charges, net 1,593 2,304 1,593 3,951 Operating earnings 56,698 64,418 141,986 163,708 Interest expense, net (2,914 ) (4,488 ) (10,025 ) (15,240 ) Other income, net 34 1,552 2,202 4,660 Earnings before income taxes 53,818 61,482 134,163 153,128 Income tax provision (12,699 ) (14,467 ) (31,973 ) (36,956 ) Net earnings 41,119 47,015 102,190 116,172 Net (loss) earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (308 ) 101 (135 ) 588 Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. $ 41,427 $ 46,914 $ 102,325 $ 115,584 Basic earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 1.20 $ 1.32 $ 2.93 $ 3.23 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 1.19 $ 1.32 $ 2.92 $ 3.23

SCHEDULE 2 CALERES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) ($ thousands) November 2, 2024 October 28, 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,685 $ 34,031 Receivables, net 176,080 161,544 Inventories, net 585,877 556,034 Property and equipment, held for sale 16,777 16,777 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 57,888 54,487 Total current assets 870,307 822,873 Lease right-of-use assets 589,141 508,736 Property and equipment, net 176,428 167,681 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 195,033 206,275 Other assets 125,030 121,328 Total assets $ 1,955,939 $ 1,826,893 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Borrowings under revolving credit agreement $ 238,500 $ 222,000 Trade accounts payable 258,258 257,224 Lease obligations 117,523 132,461 Other accrued expenses 192,149 216,236 Total current liabilities 806,430 827,921 Noncurrent lease obligations 506,336 431,474 Other liabilities 36,867 47,326 Total other liabilities 543,203 478,800 Total Caleres, Inc. shareholders' equity 598,284 513,382 Noncontrolling interests 8,022 6,790 Total equity 606,306 520,172 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,955,939 $ 1,826,893

SCHEDULE 3 CALERES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended ($ thousands) November 2, 2024 October 28, 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 75,855 $ 157,183 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (38,410 ) (33,976 ) Capitalized software (1,918 ) (3,404 ) Net cash used for investing activities (40,328 ) (37,380 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving credit agreement 537,368 365,000 Repayments under revolving credit agreement (480,868 ) (450,500 ) Dividends paid (7,342 ) (7,483 ) Acquisition of treasury stock (65,039 ) (17,445 ) Issuance of common stock under share-based plans, net (8,820 ) (10,035 ) Contributions by noncontrolling interests 1,500 1,000 Net cash used for financing activities (23,201 ) (119,463 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1 (9 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 12,327 331 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 21,358 33,700 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 33,685 $ 34,031

SCHEDULE 4 CALERES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP BASIS) TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP BASIS)

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended November 2, 2024 October 28, 2023 Pre-Tax Net Earnings Pre-Tax Net Earnings Impact of Attributable Diluted Impact of Attributable Diluted Charges/Other to Caleres, Earnings Charges/Other to Caleres, Earnings ($ thousands, except per share data) Items Inc. Per Share Items Inc. Per Share GAAP earnings $ 41,427 $ 1.19 $ 46,914 $ 1.32 Charges/other items: Restructuring costs $ 1,593 1,183 0.04 $ - - - Expense reduction initiatives - - - 2,304 1,710 0.05 Total charges/other items $ 1,593 $ 1,183 $ 0.04 $ 2,304 $ 1,710 $ 0.05 Adjusted earnings $ 42,610 $ 1.23 $ 48,624 $ 1.37

(Unaudited) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended November 2, 2024 October 28, 2023 Pre-Tax Net Earnings Pre-Tax Net Earnings Impact of Attributable Diluted Impact of Attributable Diluted Charges/Other to Caleres, Earnings Charges/Other to Caleres, Earnings ($ thousands, except per share data) Items Inc. Per Share Items Inc. Per Share GAAP earnings $ 102,325 $ 2.92 $ 115,584 $ 3.23 Charges/other items: Restructuring costs $ 1,593 1,183 0.03 $ - - - Expense reduction initiatives - - - 3,951 2,934 0.08 Total charges/other items $ 1,593 $ 1,183 $ 0.03 $ 3,951 $ 2,934 $ 0.08 Adjusted earnings $ 103,508 $ 2.95 $ 118,518 $ 3.31

(Unaudited) Trailing Twelve Months Ended November 2, 2024 October 28, 2023 Pre-Tax Net Earnings (Loss) Pre-Tax Net Earnings (Loss) Impact of Attributable Impact of Attributable Charges/Other to Caleres, Charges/Other to Caleres, ($ thousands) Items Inc. Items Inc. GAAP earnings $ 158,132 $ 156,393 Charges/other items: Deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments $ - (26,654 ) $ - (17,374 ) Restructuring costs 1,593 1,183 - - Expense reduction initiatives 2,152 1,598 3,951 2,934 Total charges/other items $ 3,745 $ (23,873 ) $ 3,951 $ (14,440 ) Adjusted earnings $ 134,259 $ 141,953

SCHEDULE 5 CALERES, INC. SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Famous Footwear Brand Portfolio Eliminations and Other Consolidated November 2, October 28, November 2, October 28, November 2, October 28, November 2, October 28, ($ thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 428,264 $ 449,773 $ 322,936 $ 320,775 $ (10,259 ) $ (8,644 ) $ 740,941 $ 761,904 Gross profit 183,825 198,809 141,559 140,155 1,576 1,410 326,960 340,374 Gross margin 42.9 % 44.2 % 43.8 % 43.7 % (15.4 )% (16.3 )% 44.1 % 44.7 % Operating earnings (loss) 29,568 46,600 34,052 38,211 (6,922 ) (20,393 ) 56,698 64,418 Adjusted operating earnings (loss) 29,761 47,767 35,145 39,055 (6,615 ) (20,100 ) 58,291 66,722 Operating margin 6.9 % 10.4 % 10.5 % 11.9 % n/m % n/m % 7.7 % 8.5 % Adjusted operating earnings % 6.9 % 10.6 % 10.9 % 12.2 % n/m % n/m % 7.9 % 8.8 % Comparable sales % (on a 13-week basis) 2.5 % (6.9 )% (2.7 )% (2.0 )% - % - % - % - % Company-operated stores, end of period 851 862 111 96 - - 962 958 n/m - Not meaningful

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED RESULTS (NON-GAAP)

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Famous Footwear Brand Portfolio Eliminations and Other Consolidated November 2, October 28, November 2, October 28, November 2, October 28, November 2, October 28, ($ thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating earnings (loss) $ 29,568 $ 46,600 $ 34,052 $ 38,211 $ (6,922 ) $ (20,393 ) $ 56,698 $ 64,418 Charges/Other Items: Restructuring costs 193 - 1,093 - 307 - 1,593 - Expense reduction initiatives - 1,167 - 844 - 293 - 2,304 Total charges/other items 193 1,167 1,093 844 307 293 1,593 2,304 Adjusted operating earnings (loss) $ 29,761 $ 47,767 $ 35,145 $ 39,055 $ (6,615 ) $ (20,100 ) $ 58,291 $ 66,722

SCHEDULE 5 CALERES, INC. SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended Famous Footwear Brand Portfolio Eliminations and Other Consolidated November 2, October 28, November 2, October 28, November 2, October 28, November 2, October 28, ($ thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 1,198,105 $ 1,213,169 $ 925,644 $ 947,164 $ (40,293 ) $ (40,162 ) $ 2,083,456 $ 2,120,171 Gross profit 534,166 549,420 411,255 408,137 1,513 (328 ) 946,934 957,229 Gross profit rate 44.6 % 45.3 % 44.4 % 43.1 % (3.8 )% 0.8 % 45.5 % 45.1 % Operating earnings (loss) 80,808 104,286 99,097 107,708 (37,919 ) (48,286 ) 141,986 163,708 Adjusted operating earnings (loss) 81,001 105,653 100,190 109,433 (37,612 ) (47,427 ) 143,579 167,659 Operating earnings % 6.7 % 8.6 % 10.7 % 11.4 % n/m % n/m % 6.8 % 7.7 % Adjusted operating earnings % 6.8 % 8.7 % 10.8 % 11.6 % n/m % n/m % 6.9 % 7.9 % Comparable sales % (on a 39-week basis) (0.9 )% (6.5 )% 0.2 % 3.5 % - % - % - % - % Company-operated stores, end of period 851 862 111 96 - - 962 958 n/m - Not meaningful

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED RESULTS (NON-GAAP)

(Unaudited) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended Famous Footwear Brand Portfolio Eliminations and Other Consolidated November 2, October 28, November 2, October 28, November 2, October 28, November 2, October 28, ($ thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating earnings (loss) $ 80,808 $ 104,286 $ 99,097 $ 107,708 $ (37,919 ) $ (48,286 ) $ 141,986 $ 163,708 Charges/Other Items: Restructuring costs 193 - 1,093 - 307 - 1,593 - Expense reduction initiatives - 1,367 - 1,725 - 859 - 3,951 Total charges/other items 193 1,367 1,093 1,725 307 859 1,593 3,951 Adjusted operating earnings (loss) $ 81,001 $ 105,653 $ 100,190 $ 109,433 $ (37,612 ) $ (47,427 ) $ 143,579 $ 167,659

SCHEDULE 6 CALERES, INC. BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended November 2, October 28, November 2, October 28, 2024 2023 2024 2023 ($ thousands, except per share data) Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.: Net earnings $ 41,119 $ 47,015 $ 102,190 $ 116,172 Net loss (earnings) attributable to noncontrolling interests 308 (101 ) 135 (588 ) Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. 41,427 46,914 102,325 115,584 Net earnings allocated to participating securities (1,417 ) (2,121 ) (3,721 ) (5,103 ) Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. after allocation of earnings to participating securities $ 40,010 $ 44,793 $ 98,604 $ 110,481 Basic and diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc.: Basic common shares 33,435 33,933 33,704 34,206 Dilutive effect of share-based awards 106 - 106 - Diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc. 33,541 33,933 33,810 34,206 Basic earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 1.20 $ 1.32 $ 2.93 $ 3.23 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 1.19 $ 1.32 $ 2.92 $ 3.23

SCHEDULE 7 CALERES, INC. BASIC AND DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended November 2, October 28, November 2, October 28, 2024 2023 2024 2023 ($ thousands, except per share data) Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.: Adjusted net earnings $ 42,302 $ 48,725 $ 103,373 $ 119,106 Net loss (earnings) attributable to noncontrolling interests 308 (101 ) 135 (588 ) Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. 42,610 48,624 103,508 118,518 Net earnings allocated to participating securities (1,458 ) (2,199 ) (3,765 ) (5,234 ) Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. after allocation of earnings to participating securities $ 41,152 $ 46,425 $ 99,743 $ 113,284 Basic and diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc.: Basic common shares 33,435 33,933 33,704 34,206 Dilutive effect of share-based awards 106 - 106 - Diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc. 33,541 33,933 33,810 34,206 Basic adjusted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 1.23 $ 1.37 $ 2.96 $ 3.31 Diluted adjusted earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 1.23 $ 1.37 $ 2.95 $ 3.31

SCHEDULE 8 CALERES, INC. CALCULATION OF EBITDA AND DEBT/EBITDA LEVERAGE RATIO (NON-GAAP METRICS)

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended ($ thousands) November 2, 2024 October 28, 2023 EBITDA: Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. $ 41,427 $ 46,914 Income tax provision 12,699 14,467 Interest expense, net 2,914 4,488 Depreciation and amortization (1) 14,364 12,957 EBITDA $ 71,404 $ 78,826 EBITDA margin 9.6 % 10.3 % Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. (2) $ 42,610 $ 48,624 Income tax provision (3) 13,109 15,061 Interest expense, net 2,914 4,488 Depreciation and amortization (1) 14,364 12,957 Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,997 $ 81,130 Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.9 % 10.6 %

(Unaudited) Trailing Twelve Months Ended ($ thousands) November 2, 2024 October 28, 2023 EBITDA: Net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. $ 158,132 $ 156,393 Income tax provision 4,507 21,612 Interest expense, net 14,128 20,618 Depreciation and amortization (1) 56,547 50,722 EBITDA $ 233,314 $ 249,345 EBITDA margin 8.4 % 8.9 % Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. (2) $ 134,259 $ 141,953 Income tax provision (3) 32,125 40,003 Interest expense, net 14,128 20,618 Depreciation and amortization (1) 56,547 50,722 Adjusted EBITDA $ 237,059 $ 253,296 Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.5 % 9.0 % (Unaudited) ($ thousands) November 2, 2024 October 28, 2023 Debt/EBITDA leverage ratio: Borrowings under revolving credit agreement (4) $ 238,500 $ 222,000 EBITDA (trailing twelve months) 233,314 249,345 Debt/EBITDA 1.0 0.9

________________________________________ (1) Includes depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and intangible assets. (2) Refer to Schedule 4 for the consolidated reconciliation of net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. to adjusted net earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. (3) Excludes the income tax impacts of the adjustments on Schedule 4. (4) Total availability under the revolving credit agreement was $252.1 million and $267.4 million as of November 2, 2024 and October 28, 2023, respectively. Total liquidity, which includes cash and cash equivalents and availability under the revolving credit agreement, was $285.8 million and $301.4 million for the respective periods.

SCHEDULE 9 CALERES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP BASIS) TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP BASIS) - GUIDANCE

(Unaudited) Fiscal 2024 Guidance Low High GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 3.35 $ 3.45 Charges/other items: Restructuring costs 0.10 0.10 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 3.45 $ 3.55

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Liz Dunn

ldunn@caleres.com