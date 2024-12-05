LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY), a global organizational consulting firm, today announced second quarter fee revenue of $674.4 million. In addition, second quarter diluted earnings per share was $1.14 and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.21.

"I am pleased with our second quarter results, as we generated $674 million in fee revenue," said Gary D. Burnison, CEO, Korn Ferry. "Earnings and profitability increased year over year and sequentially as we delivered $117 million of Adjusted EBITDA, at a 17.4% margin, which is our sixth consecutive quarter of profitability improvement.

"Overall, our execution has been solid," added Burnison. "The durability and potential of our business were evident once again during the quarter with stability in our Talent Acquisition fee revenues and new business, Digital new business trends improving and steady performance in Consulting. We also continue to invest for the future, as evidenced by the launch of the Korn Ferry Talent Suite, which brings together our assessment, development, talent management, and total rewards solutions, allowing our clients to license our decades of expertise, proprietary insights and data-driven intelligence via a subscription-based model. Additionally, our recent Trilogy International investment expands our interim professional offerings to EMEA, which is a substantial addressable market opportunity."

Selected Financial Results (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (a) Second Quarter Year to Date FY'25 FY'24 FY'25 FY'24 Fee revenue $ 674.4 $ 704.0 $ 1,349.3 $ 1,403.2 Total revenue $ 682.0 $ 712.4 $ 1,364.7 $ 1,418.7 Operating income $ 87.5 $ 22.8 $ 163.5 $ 79.6 Operating margin 13.0 % 3.2 % 12.1 % 5.7 % Net income (loss) attributable to Korn Ferry $ 60.8 $ (1.7 ) $ 123.4 $ 44.9 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.16 $ (0.04 ) $ 2.34 $ 0.86 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.14 $ (0.04 ) $ 2.30 $ 0.86 Adjusted Results (b): Second Quarter Year to Date FY'25 FY'24 FY'25 FY'24 Adjusted EBITDA $ 117.0 $ 98.5 $ 228.2 $ 194.2 Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.4 % 14.0 % 16.9 % 13.8 % Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry $ 64.7 $ 51.0 $ 127.8 $ 102.5 Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 1.23 $ 0.98 $ 2.42 $ 1.97 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.21 $ 0.97 $ 2.38 $ 1.96

______________________ (a) Numbers may not total due to rounding. (b) Adjusted EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude integration/acquisition costs, impairment of fixed assets, impairment of right-of-use assets and restructuring charges, net when applicable. Adjusted results on a consolidated basis are non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the following, as applicable (see attached reconciliations):

Second Quarter Year to Date FY'25 FY'24 FY'25 FY'24 Integration/acquisition costs $ 3.9 $ 5.0 $ 5.0 $ 9.2 Restructuring charges, net $ 0.6 $ 63.5 $ 0.6 $ 63.9 Impairment of fixed assets $ - $ 1.5 $ - $ 1.6 Impairment of right-of-use assets $ - $ - $ - $ 1.6

The Company reported fee revenue in Q2 FY'25 of $674.4 million, a decrease of 4% compared to Q2 FY'24. The decrease in fee revenue was primarily due to lower fee revenues in Professional Search & Interim and Consulting driven by a decline in demand due to the current economic environment, partially offset by an increase in Executive Search fee revenue. The impact of foreign currency was not material in the current quarter.

Operating income was $87.5 million with an operating margin of 13.0%, in Q2 FY'25, compared to $22.8 million with an operating margin of 3.2% in the year-ago quarter, an increase in operating margin of 980bps. Net income attributable to Korn Ferry was $60.8 million in Q2 FY'25, compared to net loss attributable to Korn Ferry of $1.7 million in Q2 FY'24. Adjusted EBITDA was $117.0 million in Q2 FY'25 compared to $98.5 million in Q2 FY'24. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.4% in Q2 FY'25, an increase of 340bps compared to the year-ago quarter.

Operating income, operating margin, and net income attributable to Korn Ferry increased as a result of decreases in restructuring charges, net, integration/acquisition costs, disciplined cost management, and lower cost of services expense compared to the year-ago quarter. These decreases in expenses were partially offset by the decrease in fee revenue discussed above.

Adjusted EBITDA and margin increased due to the same factors above excluding restructuring charges, net and integration/acquisition costs.

Results by Line of Business Selected Consulting Data (dollars in millions) (a) Second Quarter Year to Date FY'25 FY'24 FY'25 FY'24 Fee revenue $ 166.8 $ 177.8 $ 334.6 $ 345.9 Total revenue $ 169.4 $ 181.0 $ 340.2 $ 351.7 Ending number of consultants and execution staff (b) 1,646 1,780 1,646 1,780 Hours worked in thousands (c) 398 431 793 858 Average bill rate (d) $ 419 $ 413 $ 422 $ 403 Adjusted Results (e): Second Quarter Year to Date FY'25 FY'24 FY'25 FY'24 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29.1 $ 28.9 $ 58.4 $ 54.1 Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.5 % 16.3 % 17.5 % 15.6 %

______________________ (a) Numbers may not total due to rounding. (b) Represents number of employees originating, delivering and executing consulting services. (c) The number of hours worked by consultant and execution staff during the period. (d) The amount of fee revenue divided by the number of hours worked by consultants and execution staff. (e) Adjusted results exclude the following:

Second Quarter Year to Date FY'25 FY'24 FY'25 FY'24 Restructuring charges, net $ 0.4 $ 17.6 $ 0.4 $ 17.8 Impairment of right-of-use assets $ - $ - $ - $ 0.6

Fee revenue was $166.8 million in Q2 FY'25 compared to $177.8 million in Q2 FY'24, a decrease of $11.0 million or 6%, and was essentially flat on a sequential quarter. The year-over-year decrease in Consulting fee revenue was primarily driven by a decline in our organizational strategy and leadership and professional development offerings.

Adjusted EBITDA was $29.1 million in Q2 FY'25 compared to $28.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter increased year-over-year by 120bps to 17.5%. These increases resulted primarily from higher average bill rates with greater consultant and execution staff productivity and disciplined cost management.

Selected Digital Data (dollars in millions) (a) Second Quarter Year to Date FY'25 FY'24 FY'25 FY'24 Fee revenue $ 92.9 $ 97.1 $ 181.1 $ 185.1 Total revenue $ 93.0 $ 97.2 $ 181.2 $ 185.2 Ending number of consultants 260 284 260 284 Subscription & License fee revenue $ 34.6 $ 32.4 $ 68.7 $ 64.9 Adjusted Results (b): Second Quarter Year to Date FY'25 FY'24 FY'25 FY'24 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29.2 $ 29.0 $ 55.8 $ 53.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin 31.4 % 29.9 % 30.8 % 28.8 %

______________________ (a) Numbers may not total due to rounding. (b) Adjusted results exclude the following:

Second Quarter Year to Date FY'25 FY'24 FY'25 FY'24 Restructuring charges, net $ - $ 8.9 $ - $ 8.9 Impairment of fixed assets $ - $ 1.5 $ - $ 1.5

Fee revenue was $92.9 million in Q2 FY'25 compared to $97.1 million in Q2 FY'24, a decrease of $4.2 million or 4%, up 5% on a sequential quarter basis. The year-over-year decrease in fee revenue was primarily driven by a decrease in demand in our leadership and professional development offerings.

Adjusted EBITDA was $29.2 million in Q2 FY'25 compared to $29.0 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter increased year-over-year by 150bps to 31.4%. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA margin was mainly due to improved consultant productivity and disciplined cost management.

Selected Executive Search Data(a) (dollars in millions) (b) Second Quarter Year to Date FY'25 FY'24 FY'25 FY'24 Fee revenue $ 206.0 $ 203.0 $ 414.6 $ 408.2 Total revenue $ 208.0 $ 204.8 $ 418.3 $ 412.4 Ending number of consultants 555 586 555 586 Average number of consultants 557 599 549 594 Engagements billed 3,566 3,488 5,474 5,555 New engagements (c) 1,567 1,531 3,123 3,080 Adjusted Results (d): Second Quarter Year to Date FY'25 FY'24 FY'25 FY'24 Adjusted EBITDA $ 51.4 $ 39.7 $ 100.8 $ 82.2 Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.9 % 19.6 % 24.3 % 20.1 %

______________________ (a) Executive Search is the sum of the individual Executive Search Reporting Segments described in our annual and quarterly reporting on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and is presented on a consolidated basis as it is consistent with the Company's discussion of its Lines of Business, and financial metrics used by the Company's investor base. (b) Numbers may not total due to rounding. (c) Represents new engagements opened in the respective period. (d) Executive Search Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the following:

Second Quarter Year to Date FY'25 FY'24 FY'25 FY'24 Restructuring charges, net $ 0.2 $ 25.7 $ 0.2 $ 25.9 Impairment of right-of-use assets $ - $ - $ - $ 0.9 Impairment of fixed assets $ - $ - $ - $ 0.1

Fee revenue was $206.0 million in Q2 FY'25, an increase of $3.0 million or 1% compared to the year-ago quarter and essentially flat on a sequential quarter. The year-over-year increase in fee revenue was primarily driven by an increase in the number of engagements billed.

Adjusted EBITDA was $51.4 million in Q2 FY'25 compared to $39.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 530bps to 24.9% in Q2 FY'25. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin was primarily due to higher consultant productivity and disciplined cost management.

Selected Professional Search & Interim Data (dollars in millions) (a) Second Quarter Year to Date FY'25 FY'24 FY'25 FY'24 Fee revenue $ 121.1 $ 138.4 $ 242.8 $ 280.6 Total revenue $ 122.0 $ 139.5 $ 244.7 $ 282.5 Permanent Placement: Fee revenue $ 52.8 $ 56.5 $ 105.0 $ 114.8 Engagements billed 1,740 2,018 2,844 3,455 New engagements (b) 947 1,184 1,919 2,419 Ending number of consultants 292 383 292 383 Interim: Fee revenue $ 68.3 $ 81.9 $ 137.8 $ 165.8 Average bill rate (c) $ 140 $ 126 $ 137 $ 124 Average weekly billable consultants (d) 980 1,336 1,024 1,387 Adjusted Results (e): Second Quarter Year to Date FY'25 FY'24 FY'25 FY'24 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27.2 $ 25.6 $ 52.9 $ 50.0 Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.5 % 18.5 % 21.8 % 17.8 %

_____________________ (a) Numbers may not total due to rounding. (b) Represents new engagements opened in the respective period. (c) Fee revenue from interim divided by the number of hours worked by consultants. (d) The number of billable consultants based on a weekly average in the respective period. (e) Adjusted results exclude the following:

Second Quarter Year to Date FY'25 FY'24 FY'25 FY'24 Integration/acquisition costs $ 1.4 $ 4.9 $ 2.5 $ 8.9 Restructuring charges, net $ - $ 3.8 $ - $ 3.8

Fee revenue was $121.1 million in Q2 FY'25, a decrease of $17.3 million or 13% compared to the year-ago quarter and essentially flat on a sequential quarter basis. The year-over-year decrease is primarily due to lower demand in the current economic environment.

Adjusted EBITDA was $27.2 million in Q2 FY'25 compared to $25.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased year-over-year by 400bps to 22.5%. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin was primarily due to a higher average bill rate in Interim, increased consultant productivity in Permanent Placement and disciplined cost management.

Selected Recruitment Process Outsourcing ("RPO") Data (dollars in millions) (a) Second Quarter Year to Date FY'25 FY'24 FY'25 FY'24 Fee revenue $ 87.6 $ 87.7 $ 176.1 $ 183.4 Total revenue $ 89.6 $ 90.1 $ 180.3 $ 186.9 Remaining revenue under contract (b) $ 659.2 $ 680.5 $ 659.2 $ 680.5 RPO new business (c) $ 101.1 $ 140.9 $ 204.7 $ 189.1 Adjusted Results (d): Second Quarter Year to Date FY'25 FY'24 FY'25 FY'24 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12.9 $ 8.9 $ 25.4 $ 19.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.7 % 10.1 % 14.4 % 10.5 %

______________________ (a) Numbers may not total due to rounding. (b) Estimated fee revenue associated with signed contracts for which revenue has not yet been recognized. (c) Estimated total value of a contract at the point of execution of the contract. (d) Adjusted results exclude the following:

Second Quarter Year to Date FY'25 FY'24 FY'25 FY'24 Restructuring charges, net $ - $ 7.2 $ - $ 7.2 Impairment of right-of-use assets $ - $ - $ - $ 0.1

Fee revenue was $87.6 million in Q2 FY'25, essentially flat compared to the year-ago quarter and sequential quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $12.9 million in Q2 FY'25 compared to $8.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 460bps to 14.7% in Q2 FY'25. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin both resulted from greater execution staff productivity and disciplined cost management.

Outlook

Assuming worldwide geopolitical conditions, economic conditions, financial markets and foreign exchange rates remain steady, on a consolidated basis:

Q3 FY'25 fee revenue is expected to be in the range of $635 million and $665 million; and

Q3 FY'25 diluted earnings per share is expected to range between $1.02 to $1.16.

On a consolidated adjusted basis:

Q3 FY'25 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range from $1.06 to $1.18.

Q3 FY'25 Earnings Per Share Outlook Low High Consolidated diluted earnings per share $ 1.02 $ 1.16 Integration/acquisition costs 0.05 0.03 Tax rate impact (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Consolidated adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) $ 1.06 $ 1.18

______________________ (1) Consolidated adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the items listed in the table.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release and our conference call that relate to our outlook, projections, goals, strategies, future plans and expectations, including statements relating to expected demand for and relevance of our products and services, expected results of our business diversification strategy, expected benefits of the acquisition of Trilogy, and other statements of future events or conditions are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "goals", "estimates", "guidance", "may", "should", "could", "will" or "likely", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Such statements are based on current expectations; actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected or desired because of a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond the control of Korn Ferry. The potential risks and uncertainties include those relating to global and local political and or economic developments in or affecting countries where we have operations, such as inflation, interest rates, global slowdowns, or recessions, competition, geopolitical tensions, shifts in global trade patterns, changes in demand for our services as a result of automation, dependence on and costs of attracting and retaining qualified and experienced consultants, impact of inflationary pressures on our profitability, our ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retaining key employees, maintaining our brand name and professional reputation, potential legal liability and regulatory developments, portability of client relationships, consolidation of or within the industries we serve, changes and developments in government laws and regulations, evolving investor and customer expectations with regard to environmental, social and governance matters, currency fluctuations in our international operations, risks related to growth, alignment of our cost structure, including as a result of recent workforce, real estate, and other restructuring initiatives, restrictions imposed by off-limits agreements, reliance on information processing systems, cyber security vulnerabilities or events, changes to data security, data privacy, and data protection laws, dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions, limited protection of our intellectual property ("IP"), our ability to enhance, develop and respond to new technology, including artificial intelligence, our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity problems, employment liability risk, an impairment in the carrying value of goodwill and other intangible assets, treaties, or regulations on our business and our Company, deferred tax assets that we may not be able to use, our ability to develop new products and services, changes in our accounting estimates and assumptions, the utilization and billing rates of our consultants, seasonality, the expansion of social media platforms, the ability to effect acquisitions and integrate acquired businesses, resulting organizational changes, our indebtedness, and those relating to the ultimate magnitude and duration of any pandemic or outbreaks. For a detailed description of risks and uncertainties that could cause differences from our expectations, please refer to Korn Ferry's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Korn Ferry disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In particular, it includes:

Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry, adjusted to exclude integration/acquisition costs, impairment of fixed assets, impairment of right-of-use assets and restructuring charges, net of income tax effect;

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted to exclude integration/acquisition costs, impairment of fixed assets, impairment of right-of-use assets and restructuring charges, net of income tax effect;

Constant currency (calculated using a quarterly average) percentages that represent the percentage change that would have resulted had exchange rates in the prior period been the same as those in effect in the current period; and

Consolidated and Executive Search Adjusted EBITDA, which is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude integration/acquisition costs, impairment of fixed assets, impairment of right-of-use assets and restructuring charges, net when applicable, and Consolidated and Executive Search Adjusted EBITDA margin.

This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures in this press release provides meaningful supplemental information regarding Korn Ferry's performance by excluding certain charges that may not be indicative of Korn Ferry's ongoing operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures are performance measures and are not indicative of the liquidity of Korn Ferry. These charges, which are described in the footnotes in the attached reconciliations, represent 1) costs we incurred to acquire and integrate a portion of our Professional Search & Interim business, 2) impairment of fixed assets primarily due to software impairment charge in our Digital segment, 3) impairment of right-of-use assets due to the decision to terminate and sublease some of our offices and 4) restructuring charges, net to align workforce to the challenging macroeconomic business environment arising from persistent inflationary pressures, rising interest rates and global economic and geopolitical uncertainty. The use of non-GAAP financial measures facilitates comparisons to Korn Ferry's historical performance. Korn Ferry includes non-GAAP financial measures because management believes they are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its evaluation of Korn Ferry's ongoing operations and financial and operational decision-making. Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share and Consolidated and Executive Search Adjusted EBITDA, exclude certain charges that management does not consider on-going in nature and allows management and investors to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operating results. Management further believes that Consolidated and Executive Search Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by investors and other interested parties to measure operating performance among companies with different capital structures, effective tax rates and tax attributes and capitalized asset values, all of which can vary substantially from company to company. In the case of constant currency percentages, management believes the presentation of such information provides useful supplemental information regarding Korn Ferry's performance as excluding the impact of exchange rate changes on Korn Ferry's financial performance allows investors to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operating results, to better identify operating trends that may otherwise be masked or distorted by exchange rate changes and to perform related trend analysis, and provides a higher degree of transparency of information used by management in its evaluation of Korn Ferry's ongoing operations and financial and operational decision-making.

KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

October 31, Six Months Ended

October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) Fee revenue $ 674,365 $ 704,003 $ 1,349,311 $ 1,403,192 Reimbursed out-of-pocket engagement expenses 7,595 8,444 15,410 15,517 Total revenue 681,960 712,447 1,364,721 1,418,709 Compensation and benefits 437,427 453,859 889,202 933,740 General and administrative expenses 64,541 65,737 124,540 131,654 Reimbursed expenses 7,595 8,444 15,410 15,517 Cost of services 64,657 78,512 132,201 155,702 Depreciation and amortization 19,688 19,554 39,266 38,566 Restructuring charges, net 576 63,525 576 63,946 Total operating expenses 594,484 689,631 1,201,195 1,339,125 Operating income 87,476 22,816 163,526 79,584 Other income (loss), net 5,391 (13,835 ) 19,896 (258 ) Interest expense, net (5,626 ) (6,596 ) (9,571 ) (11,336 ) Income before provision for income taxes 87,241 2,385 173,851 67,990 Income tax provision 24,898 2,341 47,252 20,761 Net income 62,343 44 126,599 47,229 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,543 ) (1,755 ) (3,195 ) (2,335 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Korn Ferry $ 60,800 $ (1,711 ) $ 123,404 $ 44,894 Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Korn Ferry: Basic $ 1.16 $ (0.04 ) $ 2.34 $ 0.86 Diluted $ 1.14 $ (0.04 ) $ 2.30 $ 0.86 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 51,957 51,328 51,953 51,131 Diluted 52,750 51,328 52,864 51,401 Cash dividends declared per share: $ 0.37 $ 0.18 $ 0.74 $ 0.36

KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL SUMMARY BY REPORTING SEGMENT (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Fee revenue: Consulting $ 166,771 $ 177,795 (6.2 %) $ 334,641 $ 345,883 (3.3 %) Digital 92,893 97,092 (4.3 %) 181,073 185,078 (2.2 %) Executive Search: North America 129,891 132,512 (2.0 %) 264,643 260,010 1.8 % EMEA 46,788 43,098 8.6 % 92,769 89,874 3.2 % Asia Pacific 21,464 19,304 11.2 % 42,043 43,843 (4.1 %) Latin America 7,856 8,079 (2.8 %) 15,179 14,500 4.7 % Total Executive Search (a) 205,999 202,993 1.5 % 414,634 408,227 1.6 % Professional Search & Interim 121,107 138,384 (12.5 %) 242,848 280,563 (13.4 %) RPO 87,595 87,739 (0.2 %) 176,115 183,441 (4.0 %) Total fee revenue 674,365 704,003 (4.2 %) 1,349,311 1,403,192 (3.8 %) Reimbursed out-of-pocket engagement expenses 7,595 8,444 (10.1 %) 15,410 15,517 (0.7 %) Total revenue $ 681,960 $ 712,447 (4.3 %) $ 1,364,721 $ 1,418,709 (3.8 %)

(a) Total Executive Search is the sum of the individual Executive Search Reporting Segments and is presented on a consolidated basis as it is consistent with the Company's discussion of its Lines of Business, and financial metrics used by the Company's investor base.

KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) October 31,

2024 April 30,

2024 (1) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 694,850 $ 941,005 Marketable securities 40,658 42,742 Receivables due from clients, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $43,862 and $44,192 at October 31, 2024 and April 30, 2024, respectively 579,696 541,014 Income taxes and other receivables 55,033 40,696 Unearned compensation 64,265 59,247 Prepaid expenses and other assets 47,945 49,456 Total current assets 1,482,447 1,674,160 Marketable securities, non-current 231,956 211,681 Property and equipment, net 160,805 161,849 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 162,441 160,464 Cash surrender value of company-owned life insurance policies, net of loans 236,928 218,977 Deferred income taxes 122,344 133,564 Goodwill 908,662 908,376 Intangible assets, net 76,504 88,833 Unearned compensation, non-current 122,263 99,913 Investments and other assets 22,303 21,052 Total assets $ 3,526,653 $ 3,678,869 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 44,051 $ 50,112 Income taxes payable 14,652 24,076 Compensation and benefits payable 346,434 525,466 Operating lease liability, current 38,526 36,073 Other accrued liabilities 274,120 298,792 Total current liabilities 717,783 934,519 Deferred compensation and other retirement plans 458,089 440,396 Operating lease liability, non-current 142,415 143,507 Long-term debt 397,336 396,946 Deferred tax liabilities 5,542 4,540 Other liabilities 22,623 21,636 Total liabilities 1,743,788 1,941,544 Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.01 par value, 150,000 shares authorized, 78,232 and 77,460 shares issued and 51,748 and 51,983 shares outstanding at October 31, 2024 and April 30, 2024, respectively 368,260 414,885 Retained earnings 1,509,986 1,425,844 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (100,501 ) (107,671 ) Total Korn Ferry stockholders' equity 1,777,745 1,733,058 Noncontrolling interest 5,120 4,267 Total stockholders' equity 1,782,865 1,737,325 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,526,653 $ 3,678,869

(1) Information is derived from audited financial statements included in Form 10-K.

KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, Six Months Ended

October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Korn Ferry $ 60,800 $ (1,711 ) $ 123,404 $ 44,894 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 1,543 1,755 3,195 2,335 Net income 62,343 44 126,599 47,229 Income tax provision 24,898 2,341 47,252 20,761 Income before provision for income taxes 87,241 2,385 173,851 67,990 Other (income) loss, net (5,391 ) 13,835 (19,896 ) 258 Interest expense, net 5,626 6,596 9,571 11,336 Operating income 87,476 22,816 163,526 79,584 Depreciation and amortization 19,688 19,554 39,266 38,566 Other income (loss), net 5,391 (13,835 ) 19,896 (258 ) Integration/acquisition costs (1) 3,896 5,030 4,972 9,158 Impairment of fixed assets (2) - 1,452 - 1,575 Impairment of right-of-use assets (3) - - - 1,629 Restructuring charges, net (4) 576 63,525 576 63,946 Adjusted EBITDA $ 117,027 $ 98,542 $ 228,236 $ 194,200 Operating margin 13.0 % 3.2 % 12.1 % 5.7 % Depreciation and amortization 2.9 % 2.8 % 2.9 % 2.7 % Other income (loss), net 0.8 % (1.9 %) 1.5 % 0.0 % Integration/acquisition costs (1) 0.6 % 0.7 % 0.4 % 0.7 % Impairment of fixed assets (2) - % 0.2 % - % 0.1 % Impairment of right-of-use assets (3) - % - % - % 0.1 % Restructuring charges, net (4) 0.1 % 9.0 % 0.0 % 4.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.4 % 14.0 % 16.9 % 13.8 % Net income (loss) attributable to Korn Ferry $ 60,800 $ (1,711 ) $ 123,404 $ 44,894 Integration/acquisition costs (1) 3,896 5,030 4,972 9,158 Impairment of fixed assets (2) - 1,452 - 1,575 Impairment of right-of-use assets (3) - - - 1,629 Restructuring charges, net (4) 576 63,525 576 63,946 Tax effect on the adjusted items (5) (585 ) (17,252 ) (1,145 ) (18,671 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Korn Ferry $ 64,687 $ 51,044 $ 127,807 $ 102,531 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.16 $ (0.04 ) $ 2.34 $ 0.86 Integration/acquisition costs (1) 0.07 0.10 0.09 0.18 Impairment of fixed assets (2) - 0.03 - 0.03 Impairment of right-of-use assets (3) - - - 0.03 Restructuring charges, net (4) 0.01 1.24 0.01 1.24 Tax effect on the adjusted items (5) (0.01 ) (0.35 ) (0.02 ) (0.37 ) Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 1.23 $ 0.98 $ 2.42 $ 1.97 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.14 $ (0.04 ) $ 2.30 $ 0.86 Integration/acquisition costs (1) 0.07 0.10 0.09 0.18 Impairment of fixed assets (2) - 0.03 - 0.03 Impairment of right-of-use assets (3) - - - 0.03 Restructuring charges, net (4) 0.01 1.23 0.01 1.23 Tax effect on the adjusted items (5) (0.01 ) (0.35 ) (0.02 ) (0.37 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.21 $ 0.97 $ 2.38 $ 1.96

Explanation of Non-GAAP Adjustments (1) Costs associated with current and previous acquisitions, such as legal and professional fees, retention awards and the on-going integration expenses. (2) Costs associated with impairment of fixed assets primarily due to software impairment charge in our Digital segment. (3) Costs associated with impairment of right-of-use assets due to terminating and deciding to sublease some of our offices. (4) Restructuring charges incurred to align our workforce to eliminate excess capacity resulting from challenging macroeconomic business environment. (5) Tax effect on integration/acquisition costs, impairment of fixed assets and right-of-use assets, and restructuring charges, net.

KORN FERRY AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CONTINUED (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, 2024 2023 Fee

revenue Total

revenue Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted

EBITDA

margin Fee

revenue Total

revenue Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted

EBITDA

margin (dollars in thousands) Consulting $ 166,771 $ 169,384 $ 29,106 17.5 % $ 177,795 $ 180,953 $ 28,928 16.3 % Digital 92,893 93,038 29,188 31.4 % 97,092 97,157 28,983 29.9 % Executive Search: North America 129,891 131,419 36,907 28.4 % 132,512 133,933 29,436 22.2 % EMEA 46,788 47,132 7,487 16.0 % 43,098 43,315 5,619 13.0 % Asia Pacific 21,464 21,540 4,432 20.6 % 19,304 19,460 3,875 20.1 % Latin America 7,856 7,859 2,552 32.5 % 8,079 8,085 805 10.0 % Total Executive Search 205,999 207,950 51,378 24.9 % 202,993 204,793 39,735 19.6 % Professional Search & Interim 121,107 121,988 27,203 22.5 % 138,384 139,455 25,622 18.5 % RPO 87,595 89,600 12,899 14.7 % 87,739 90,089 8,855 10.1 % Corporate - - (32,747 ) - - (33,581 ) Consolidated $ 674,365 $ 681,960 $ 117,027 17.4 % $ 704,003 $ 712,447 $ 98,542 14.0 %

Six Months Ended October 31, 2024 2023 Fee

revenue Total

revenue Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted

EBITDA

margin Fee

revenue Total

revenue Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted

EBITDA

margin (dollars in thousands) Consulting $ 334,641 $ 340,151 $ 58,400 17.5 % $ 345,883 $ 351,746 $ 54,108 15.6 % Digital 181,073 181,249 55,811 30.8 % 185,078 185,169 53,308 28.8 % Executive Search: North America 264,643 267,506 72,005 27.2 % 260,010 263,346 58,192 22.4 % EMEA 92,769 93,408 14,752 15.9 % 89,874 90,450 11,257 12.5 % Asia Pacific 42,043 42,244 8,650 20.6 % 43,843 44,070 10,190 23.2 % Latin America 15,179 15,185 5,350 35.2 % 14,500 14,507 2,546 17.6 % Total Executive Search 414,634 418,343 100,757 24.3 % 408,227 412,373 82,185 20.1 % Professional Search & Interim 242,848 244,718 52,909 21.8 % 280,563 282,524 49,951 17.8 % RPO 176,115 180,260 25,393 14.4 % 183,441 186,897 19,326 10.5 % Corporate - - (65,034 ) - - (64,678 ) Consolidated $ 1,349,311 $ 1,364,721 $ 228,236 16.9 % $ 1,403,192 $ 1,418,709 $ 194,200 13.8 %

