NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northampton Capital Partners LLC (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Northampton" or the "Firm") announced today that its affiliate (the "Northampton Purchaser") has completed the acquisition of the issued and outstanding common shares (other than those indirectly owned by Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX:ALS) ("Altius Minerals")) of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSX:ARR) (OTCQX:ARTWF) ("ARR" or the "Company"), a subsidiary of Altius Minerals, for C$12.00 per share. Northampton and ARR obtained a final order from the Court of King's Bench of Alberta approving the previously announced definitive arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") on November 29, 2024.

The Northampton Purchaser acquired the common shares by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act of Alberta (the "Transaction").

Geoffrey Strong, Chief Executive Officer of Northampton, commented: "We are excited to close this transaction today and officially begin what we hope to be a long-term partnership. We are greatly impressed with the accomplishments to-date of ARR and the Great Bay Renewables team and look forward to supporting the business to reach its full potential."

Advisors and Counsel

National Bank Financial Inc. acted as the independent valuator and financial advisor to the Special Committee of ARR in connection with the Transaction.

McCarthy Tétrault LLP and Pierce Atwood LLP acted as counsel to ARR.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Mintz LLP acted as counsel to Northampton.

About Northampton

Northampton is an alternative asset management firm focused on infrastructure investments in the middle market, targeting the energy, digital, and other critical infrastructure sectors. Northampton was founded by Geoffrey Strong, John MacWilliams, Scott McBride, Don McCarthy, and other team members, with offices in New York City and Miami. To learn more, please reach out to IRGroup@northamptonllc.com.

