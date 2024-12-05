AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. Announces Strong Financial Performance for Q3 2024, Eyes Uplisting to a United States Main Market

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH), a leading financial ecosystem enabler, proudly announces its financial results for the third quarter of 2024. The company, currently listed on the OTCQB venture market in the United States, has demonstrated exceptional growth with a notable increase in revenue and significant improvements in profitability.

Q3 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue Growth : AsiaFIN reported a 15.5% increase in revenue for three (3) quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, reflecting the company's success in expanding its market reach and strengthening its core business.

Improved Profitability : Net profit saw a substantial rise of 141.5% year-over-year, driven by operational efficiency and strategic cost management. This strong performance underscores the company's ability to generate sustainable growth while maintaining a focus on profitability.

Strategic Investments: The quarter witnessed significant investments in technology and infrastructure, laying the groundwork for future expansion. These investments are aimed at bolstering AsiaFIN's capabilities in AI-driven automation (RPA) and enhancing its leadership in the Regtech including ESG compliance reporting.

"We are thrilled to share these outstanding results for Q3 2024," said KC Wong, CEO of AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. "Our focus on innovation, efficiency, and customer-centric solutions has not only driven top-line growth but also significantly improved our bottom line. This quarter's performance is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team as we continue to deliver on our strategic goals."

Plans for Uplisting to a Main Market

In addition to its strong financial performance, AsiaFIN is excited to announce its intent to uplist to a main market. The company is exploring opportunities for a listing upgrade, which is expected to enhance its visibility, attract a broader investor base, and provide greater access to capital markets. This move aligns with AsiaFIN's ambition to become a global leader in the Fintech industry, driving innovation and delivering value to its stakeholders.

Positioned for Future Growth

AsiaFIN's solid performance in Q3 2024 is the result of a robust strategy focused on customer acquisition, technological advancement, and market diversification. The company continues to develop innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of businesses and regulators, ensuring compliance, operational efficiency, and superior customer experiences.

"We are committed to maintaining this growth momentum as we look towards an exciting future," KC Wong added. "With a strong financial foundation and a clear path to uplisting, we are confident in our ability to achieve our long-term goals and deliver sustained value for our shareholders."

Investor call/Webinar

In line with this significant results, AsiaFIN is calling for a Investor Call/Webinar on Dec 12, 2024, at 1500 (3:00 pm) Malaysia Time . For those that are interested to attend and ask questions and this year results and 2025 outlook , please register your interest by sending an email to investor@asiafingroup.com . A MS Team link shall be sent to your email.

Enquiries:

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH)

Wong Kai Cheong, Chief Executive Officer

Email: kcwong@asiafingroup.com

About AsiaFIN Holdings Corp

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp., a Nevada Corporation operates through its wholly owned Malaysia, Hong Kong and the newly acquired StarFIN Holdings Ltd BVI subsidiaries, is currently providing market research studies and consultancy services pertaining to system solutions and integration of payment processes and robotic automation. AsiaFIN provides services to over 100 clients in Asia that include Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand and Singapore. The company's mission is to become the "financial ecosystem enabler" through its solutions in Payment Processing, Regulatory Technology (REGTECH), Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Unattended Payment Kiosks that help to facilitate the business operations, and assist with system integration, for merchants and entrepreneurs in Asia. For further information regarding the company, please visit https://asiafingroup.com

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties involving the use of words such as "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements". Investors should be aware that all forward-looking statements contained within this press release are good faith estimates of management as of the date that this press release is prepared based on current expectations that involve known and unknown risks. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for numerous reasons as described in the company website.

