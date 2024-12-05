Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.12.2024 16:58 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huf Group transforms software governance with CAST Highlight

Finanznachrichten News

CAST's software mapping and intelligence technology empowers Huf Group to simplify portfolio governance, accelerate innovation, and ensure security compliance

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2024to manage its rapidly expanding software estate. The move enables Huf to enhance security, streamline compliance, and accelerate innovation in its cutting-edge automotive solutions.

Renowned for its advanced locking systems, door handles, and contact-free access technology, Huf serves nearly all major car manufacturers worldwide. With its growing reliance on bespoke software and hundreds of open-source components, Huf sought a new approach to ensure its software met the highest standards for security and sustainability.

Within hours of deployment, CAST Highlight delivered actionable insights by mapping Huf's entire custom application portfolio. The platform enabled Huf to automatically identify security risks and intellectual property (IP) exposures without disrupting its developers. It also facilitated the automated creation of complex Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs), ensuring compliance with client requirements.

"With CAST, we were able to implement our projects much faster and more precisely," said Huf's Head of Software Platform. "The product was operational in half a day, and the insights we gained immediately strengthened our development process."

By using CAST Highlight, Huf can also detect vulnerabilities proactively, long before they appear in the National Vulnerability Database (NVD) maintained by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). This capability not only enhances security but helps Huf stay ahead of increasingly stringent regulations in the automotive sector.

Beyond security and compliance, CAST Highlight equips CIOs and IT executives with the intelligence needed to address critical priorities such as unwinding technical debt, optimizing for cloud adoption, improving sustainability, and raising IT agility. The platform's ability to easily map that intelligence against subjective information, such as business criticality, empowers Huf to steer and report on board-level imperatives based on facts.

"Huf Group exemplifies how technology leaders can harness software intelligence to innovate securely at faster pace," said Greg Rivera, Vice President of CAST Highlight. "We are proud to support Huf in their mission to deliver advanced, reliable, and secure solutions for the automotive industry."

About CAST
CASTleads the emerging field of software intelligence. Its technology automatically deciphers custom-built applications and provides instant insights into their inner workings - from portfolio views, down to the finest application detail - whenever executives and practitioners need to understand, improve, or transform their critical software. See castsoftware.com.

About Huf Group
Huf Group is the global leader in secure access and authorization systems for the automotive industry. With a focus on innovation, Huf delivers state-of-the-art solutions that enhance comfort and security for drivers worldwide.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.