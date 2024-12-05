Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024
05.12.2024 17:02 Uhr
Vituity Announces Enterprise-Wide Partnership With Clinical Documentation AI Leader Sayvant

Finanznachrichten News

Vituity and Sayvant have solidified an enterprise-wide agreement to elevate the clinician experience and streamline care delivery, setting a new standard for innovation in acute care.

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Sayvant, the leader in clinical documentation AI for acute care settings, announced an enterprise-level agreement with Vituity. Vituity, a physician-owned and led multispecialty partnership with 6,000+ clinicians caring for more than 10 million patients annually, chose to expand its partnership with Sayvant after an extensive 12+ month co-development and design partnership led by Inflect Studio, its innovation and incubation arm.

"After deploying Sayvant across a wide range of our emergency care sites, ranging from rural single coverage to high volume suburban and urban settings, we've seen incredible physician adoption and outcomes," said Andrew Smith, Vituity's Chief Operations and Innovation Officer. "I've received feedback from our physicians that Sayvant is the most impactful technology they've worked with in their careers."

The partnership will equip Vituity's Emergency, Urgent Care, and Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) clinicians across 500+ practice locations with Sayvant's clinical documentation solution to improve clinician experience, enhance quality of care, and streamline revenue cycle management efforts.

"The acute care space comes with unique workflow challenges and documentation requirements," said Rick Newell, MD MPH, Vituity's Chief Transformation Officer. "Sayvant's focus on generating full charts, including medical decision-making and clinically accurate differential diagnosis, goes far beyond basic transcription, which has become table stakes in the AI scribe space. As a practicing emergency physician, I've seen firsthand how Sayvant reduces clinician time spent documenting, allowing our clinicians to spend more time with their patients and improving our ability to capture quality performance and revenue cycle efficiencies."

"We're honored to deepen our partnership with Vituity and Inflect Health," said Justin Mardjuki, CEO of Sayvant. "Vituity has been an exemplary design partner, and we will continue to capitalize on their expertise and physician network to ensure Sayvant continues to be the leading clinical documentation AI solution for acute care settings."

For more information about Vituity, please visit www.vituity.com. To learn about Sayvant, visit www.sayvant.com or email hello@sayvant.com.

Contact Information

Jacob Voss
Associate Director, Media and Engagement
jvoss@realchemistry.com
(651) 964-8756

SOURCE: Vituity

Source: Vituity



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
