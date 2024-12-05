Pacific Defense, a leader in Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) solutions, announces the COM6300VP, a 3U OpenVPX multi-waveform tactical radio plug-in card aligned with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Technical Standard. The plug-in card features a dual-channel communication approach, utilizing both Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System (SINCGARS) and the TrellisWare TSM waveforms. The COM6300VP provides secure, low-risk communication capabilities through a Thales Defense and Security Inc. (TDSI) integrated crypto module, which can facilitate future NSA Type-1 certification.

Why It Matters

The COM6300VP combines multiple radio capabilities and an integrated crypto module into a single card, enabling system integrators to replace multiple independent radio devices within a platform. This consolidation reduces Size Weight and Power (SWaP), complexity, and streamlines logistics. It also enables the rapid deployment of secure communications across a wide range of military programs, including those aligned with the Army's CMFF initiative.

Advanced Tactical Capabilities

The COM6300VP supports assured voice communication on its narrowband channel and runs TrellisWare TSM waveform on its wideband channel, providing data, and video transmission. Built to withstand challenging environments, the COM6300VP incorporates technology from Thales' latest 2-channel PRC-148F radio that meets next generation requirements while providing interoperability with legacy radios. It also facilitates integration with the US Government's Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK) to enhance situational awareness.

"The COM6300VP expands our tactical communications portfolio, delivering advanced, secure communications in a single 3U card that enables modular and scalable system architectures," said Pedja Mitrovic, V.P. Product Management at Pacific Defense. "This product underscores our commitment to providing CMOSS-compliant, SOSA-aligned solutions that enhance mission effectiveness and reduce development time and cost."

"We are proud to partner with Pacific Defense to bring secure tactical communications through CMOSS and to the U.S. Army CMFF program. Together, we are advancing modular, open vehicle electronics innovation that enhances mission command connectivity and advances open standards to reduce platform integration complexity," said Paul Mehney, Vice President Strategy at Thales Defense and Security, Inc.

Key Features of the COM6300VP:

3U OpenVPX SOSA-aligned, fully CMOSS-compliant plug-in card

Supports SINCGARS, AM/FM, and TrellisWare TSM waveforms

Integrated crypto module based on NSA-certified Thales technology

Rugged design for harsh environments

For detailed information about the COM6300VP, please visit the product page: COM6300VP

Availability

The COM6300VP is available to order now.

About Pacific Defense

Pacific Defense is a leading provider of innovative solutions for C5ISR and Electronic Warfare (EW) in demanding military and aerospace applications. Leveraging Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) standards, Pacific Defense delivers advanced technology that enables faster adaptation to emerging threats and evolving mission requirements. See more information at https://pacific-defense.com

