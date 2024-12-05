Evaluation based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

Entrust, a global leader in delivering identity-centric security solutions, today announced it has been recognized as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management for the second consecutive year.1

"We are honored to be recognized as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management again this year," said Bhagwat Swaroop, President of Digital Security Solutions at Entrust. "We consider this recognition a testament to our commitment to preventing identity fraud with AI-powered biometrics and adaptive authentication at scale. By empowering organizations to secure their operations and interactions, we help enable them to focus on growth and transformation within a safe digital environment."

Identity-based attacks like phishing, credential compromise, and deepfakes are becoming more frequent and sophisticated. Entrust offers a single platform approach for both workforce and customer identity and access management ('CIAM') that can be deployed as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment. This platform supports organizations in securing privileged actions (e.g., MFA reset, password reset, profile change, managing lost or stolen devices) and high value transactions utilizing risk-based adaptive step-up authentication and AI-driven biometrics.

Additionally, Entrust provides a broad set of integrated solutions for end-to-end digital onboarding that enhances security while providing a seamless user experience. By leveraging these AI-powered, identity-centric security solutions, organizations will be empowered to fight fraud more effectively, safeguarding their operations and interactions in an increasingly interconnected world.

Further, customers can take advantage of the no-code low-code orchestration engine to allow for quick time to market and customizable workflows to support multiple use cases.

The Magic Quadrant evaluated ten vendors across the access management market on their 'Ability to Execute' and 'Completeness of Vision'. Entrust was also recently recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification. These recognitions come following the acquisition of Onfido earlier this year and we consider them as reinforcing Entrust's commitment to building a comprehensive portfolio of integrated solutions that can secure the complete identity lifecycle.

