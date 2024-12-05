Thessaloniki, Greece--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - Texentric, an international marketing agency recognized for its expertise in B2B and cleantech since 2010, has launched Pitchsmart [https://pitchsm.art], a dedicated team with a mission to revolutionize the way businesses communicate and drive action through sales presentations. This innovative service aims to help businesses secure more deals by crafting compelling presentations that captivate and activate prospects.





Pitchsmart, a presentation design agency has been launched by Texentric.

In today's competitive market, even a modest 1% increase in sales pitch effectiveness can lead to substantial revenue growth. Underperforming sales presentations not only hinder marketing efforts but also inflate customer acquisition costs. Marketing budgets typically address prospect interactions leading up to the sales pitch, and increasing these activities to improve sales results can be costly. Most of the time, it is easier and more economical to increase sales close rates than to attract more sales-qualified leads.

Pitchsmart addresses these critical challenges by providing specialized services that enhance sales presentations, product launches, company updates, and partner development pitches. The impact of optimized sales presentations compounds as the number of pitches increases.

Pitchsmart's unique approach draws from a rich blend of expertise, enabling businesses to maximize their impact during critical pitches. "We're not just creating visually appealing slides; we're crafting narratives that resonate and an irresistible motivation towards taking action," said Nicolas Virtsonis, Managing Director of Pitchsmart. [https://pitchsm.art] "It is quite typical for our clients to see an increase of 30% in sales pitch close rates due to our focus on that key metric. Our diverse skill set combines data science, storytelling, psychology, copywriting, and great design to ensure our clients' presentations drive meaningful outcomes. That's why we like to think of what we do as conversion rate optimization for pitches."

Pitchsmart has developed a model called "Compel-Excite-Activate" through which logic, emotion and motivation to take action are peaked.

The first goal of this novel approach is to make compelling arguments, simplify complex data through visualizations, showcase unique value, and to make a convincing case with strong, data-savvy copy. The second objective is to introduce powerful emotions that stimulate excitement through principles of psychology and storytelling. The ultimate goal of this approach is to get prospects to take action. This is achieved through building trust, establishing a fit, preempting objections and triggering the activation of a clear call-to-action.

As an international agency, Pitchsmart caters to clients across all continents and sectors, providing tailored solutions for a wide array of presentation needs that include sales pitches, keynote addresses, trade show presentations, investor decks, and product launches.

Pitchsmart creates custom presentations, reviews and improves existing pitch decks and creates company presentation templates that strengthen a brand's positioning across a wide gamut of applications.

With over 12,000 businesses worldwide leveraging Pitchsmart's tools, the presentation design agency ensures client confidentiality through Non-Disclosure Agreements and can provide Service Level Agreements to enterprise partners.

Texentric invites businesses looking to enhance their presentation capabilities to connect with Pitchsmart [https://pitchsm.art] and experience firsthand how optimized communication can lead to greater success.





Pitchsmart, a presentation design agency has been launched by Texentric.

About Pitchsmart

Pitchsmart is a global PowerPoint presentation design agency dedicated to helping businesses win more deals. PowerPoint presentations are optimized to compel, excite, and activate prospects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232624

SOURCE: Pitchsmart