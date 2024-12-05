Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 05
5 December 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 661.287p. The highest price paid per share was 664.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 656.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 522,585,191 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 785,168,901. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
938
662.800
16:13:18
608
662.800
16:13:18
1051
662.400
16:10:20
944
662.400
16:08:27
1116
663.400
16:05:51
939
663.400
16:03:26
421
663.200
15:59:11
699
663.200
15:59:11
1133
663.400
15:59:10
1143
662.000
15:53:46
322
662.000
15:48:43
600
662.000
15:48:43
972
662.000
15:48:43
926
662.000
15:43:33
975
663.000
15:40:04
1043
662.600
15:36:06
1013
662.800
15:33:06
1323
662.600
15:31:39
242
663.000
15:31:26
900
661.600
15:28:16
233
661.600
15:26:28
107
661.600
15:24:31
1000
661.600
15:24:31
1012
661.800
15:18:57
947
661.800
15:17:44
1091
662.600
15:10:57
1023
662.400
15:09:44
496
662.200
15:05:09
538
662.200
15:05:09
1147
662.400
15:05:09
416
662.600
15:04:43
690
662.600
15:04:43
922
661.400
14:56:20
987
661.400
14:51:40
134
662.400
14:49:14
987
662.400
14:49:14
92
662.600
14:49:14
981
662.600
14:49:14
148
662.800
14:48:59
1000
662.800
14:48:59
620
661.000
14:42:48
488
661.000
14:42:48
1077
660.600
14:41:03
786
659.800
14:36:19
293
659.800
14:36:19
1066
660.600
14:32:24
1136
661.200
14:30:00
69
659.800
14:28:04
1000
659.800
14:28:04
200
659.800
14:25:20
754
659.800
14:25:20
522
660.600
14:21:00
506
660.600
14:21:00
969
660.400
14:15:54
943
660.400
14:12:15
761
660.400
14:08:09
282
660.400
14:08:09
1117
660.000
14:01:36
1125
659.800
13:57:51
121
660.600
13:46:55
1000
660.600
13:46:55
1151
660.800
13:46:53
1020
660.400
13:36:12
1058
660.600
13:33:10
49
660.600
13:33:08
239
660.200
13:32:03
754
660.200
13:32:03
1017
659.600
13:25:12
986
660.000
13:21:44
130
660.800
13:14:17
746
660.800
13:14:17
130
660.800
13:14:17
1093
661.400
13:04:14
969
661.000
12:56:48
993
661.000
12:47:41
80
661.000
12:47:41
998
662.000
12:39:10
960
662.200
12:34:55
952
661.000
12:27:04
620
660.600
12:19:01
338
660.600
12:19:01
1131
661.000
12:16:17
1076
660.800
12:02:00
1104
661.800
11:55:46
126
663.400
11:46:08
975
663.400
11:46:08
995
663.400
11:46:08
1038
663.200
11:33:35
1070
663.000
11:28:22
1016
662.800
11:26:38
1091
662.200
11:11:33
991
662.200
11:03:15
1142
662.400
10:54:24
1039
662.400
10:48:46
1095
662.800
10:45:37
1020
662.000
10:42:54
1180
662.000
10:42:18
1147
660.000
10:35:53
936
659.600
10:32:45
592
658.200
10:25:58
349
658.200
10:25:58
654
658.200
10:16:06
456
658.200
10:16:06
1063
658.200
10:15:22
1079
656.400
10:09:26
1079
656.200
10:06:22
817
656.800
09:57:04
281
656.800
09:57:04
1062
657.000
09:52:46
470
659.000
09:45:03
481
659.000
09:44:57
1121
659.000
09:41:21
470
657.200
09:31:43
455
657.200
09:31:33
599
658.200
09:26:51
552
658.200
09:25:03
934
660.000
09:20:08
430
661.000
09:13:33
538
661.000
09:13:33
932
659.800
09:10:10
569
659.800
09:06:43
534
659.800
09:06:43
1107
661.000
08:58:57
1085
660.400
08:48:52
828
661.800
08:46:07
300
661.800
08:46:07
990
661.800
08:45:02
1146
661.200
08:43:55
1135
661.000
08:40:32
972
661.000
08:36:39
1064
663.200
08:32:35
1053
663.800
08:25:35
185
664.000
08:24:54
947
664.000
08:24:54
1116
663.800
08:23:14
2
662.200
08:12:51
1000
662.200
08:12:51
387
663.000
08:05:11
569
663.000
08:04:23
949
663.600
08:02:12
1099
663.800
08:02:04