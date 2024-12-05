Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 05

5 December 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 661.287p. The highest price paid per share was 664.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 656.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 522,585,191 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 785,168,901. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

938

662.800

16:13:18

608

662.800

16:13:18

1051

662.400

16:10:20

944

662.400

16:08:27

1116

663.400

16:05:51

939

663.400

16:03:26

421

663.200

15:59:11

699

663.200

15:59:11

1133

663.400

15:59:10

1143

662.000

15:53:46

322

662.000

15:48:43

600

662.000

15:48:43

972

662.000

15:48:43

926

662.000

15:43:33

975

663.000

15:40:04

1043

662.600

15:36:06

1013

662.800

15:33:06

1323

662.600

15:31:39

242

663.000

15:31:26

900

661.600

15:28:16

233

661.600

15:26:28

107

661.600

15:24:31

1000

661.600

15:24:31

1012

661.800

15:18:57

947

661.800

15:17:44

1091

662.600

15:10:57

1023

662.400

15:09:44

496

662.200

15:05:09

538

662.200

15:05:09

1147

662.400

15:05:09

416

662.600

15:04:43

690

662.600

15:04:43

922

661.400

14:56:20

987

661.400

14:51:40

134

662.400

14:49:14

987

662.400

14:49:14

92

662.600

14:49:14

981

662.600

14:49:14

148

662.800

14:48:59

1000

662.800

14:48:59

620

661.000

14:42:48

488

661.000

14:42:48

1077

660.600

14:41:03

786

659.800

14:36:19

293

659.800

14:36:19

1066

660.600

14:32:24

1136

661.200

14:30:00

69

659.800

14:28:04

1000

659.800

14:28:04

200

659.800

14:25:20

754

659.800

14:25:20

522

660.600

14:21:00

506

660.600

14:21:00

969

660.400

14:15:54

943

660.400

14:12:15

761

660.400

14:08:09

282

660.400

14:08:09

1117

660.000

14:01:36

1125

659.800

13:57:51

121

660.600

13:46:55

1000

660.600

13:46:55

1151

660.800

13:46:53

1020

660.400

13:36:12

1058

660.600

13:33:10

49

660.600

13:33:08

239

660.200

13:32:03

754

660.200

13:32:03

1017

659.600

13:25:12

986

660.000

13:21:44

130

660.800

13:14:17

746

660.800

13:14:17

130

660.800

13:14:17

1093

661.400

13:04:14

969

661.000

12:56:48

993

661.000

12:47:41

80

661.000

12:47:41

998

662.000

12:39:10

960

662.200

12:34:55

952

661.000

12:27:04

620

660.600

12:19:01

338

660.600

12:19:01

1131

661.000

12:16:17

1076

660.800

12:02:00

1104

661.800

11:55:46

126

663.400

11:46:08

975

663.400

11:46:08

995

663.400

11:46:08

1038

663.200

11:33:35

1070

663.000

11:28:22

1016

662.800

11:26:38

1091

662.200

11:11:33

991

662.200

11:03:15

1142

662.400

10:54:24

1039

662.400

10:48:46

1095

662.800

10:45:37

1020

662.000

10:42:54

1180

662.000

10:42:18

1147

660.000

10:35:53

936

659.600

10:32:45

592

658.200

10:25:58

349

658.200

10:25:58

654

658.200

10:16:06

456

658.200

10:16:06

1063

658.200

10:15:22

1079

656.400

10:09:26

1079

656.200

10:06:22

817

656.800

09:57:04

281

656.800

09:57:04

1062

657.000

09:52:46

470

659.000

09:45:03

481

659.000

09:44:57

1121

659.000

09:41:21

470

657.200

09:31:43

455

657.200

09:31:33

599

658.200

09:26:51

552

658.200

09:25:03

934

660.000

09:20:08

430

661.000

09:13:33

538

661.000

09:13:33

932

659.800

09:10:10

569

659.800

09:06:43

534

659.800

09:06:43

1107

661.000

08:58:57

1085

660.400

08:48:52

828

661.800

08:46:07

300

661.800

08:46:07

990

661.800

08:45:02

1146

661.200

08:43:55

1135

661.000

08:40:32

972

661.000

08:36:39

1064

663.200

08:32:35

1053

663.800

08:25:35

185

664.000

08:24:54

947

664.000

08:24:54

1116

663.800

08:23:14

2

662.200

08:12:51

1000

662.200

08:12:51

387

663.000

08:05:11

569

663.000

08:04:23

949

663.600

08:02:12

1099

663.800

08:02:04


© 2024 PR Newswire
