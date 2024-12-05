Versa Technology Inc.: Free Ground Shipping on Continental U.S. & Canada Online Orders

Versa Technology and PlanetechUSA Offer a More Cost Effective Shipping Option for Cyber Shoppers

CHINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Versa Technology , Inc., a US-based global provider of last-mile IT networking technology equipment, and one of the largest suppliers of Power over Ethernet (PoE) solutions in North America, and Planet Technology USA (PlanetechUSA), a division of Versa Technology that supplies cost-effective Power over Ethernet (PoE) networking solutions, today announce free ground shipping throughout the continental US and Canada for online orders.

Online Shopping

Online shopping offers Versa Technology and PlanetechUSA customers a convenient way to save time and money on IT equipment orders. Other benefits include:

24/7 ordering capability.

Access to in-depth product descriptions and features.

Blogs and articles to help customers of all levels of technical expertise make more informed decisions.

Technical support during regular business hours (9 am to 5 pm PST).

Free Ground Shipping

Free FedEx ground shipping allows customers who don't need expedited shipping to bulk order products and get more for their money. Customers involved in project planning can realize significant savings on larger orders.

Ground shipping for many areas usually takes 3-5 business days to arrive.

Versa Technology and PlanetechUSA do not require a spending threshold or minimum purchase amount to qualify for free shipping.

To learn more about Versa Technology and its full suite of PoE Injectors, Splitters, Switches, Extenders, Converters, and PoE Cameras and Solutions, visit https://versatek.com . Learn more about Planet Technology USA 's networking solutions by following us on Facebook , Twitter , and YouTube .

About Versa Technology

Versa Technology is a US-based provider of last-mile IT networking technology and one of the largest suppliers of Power over Ethernet (PoE) switch technology . With a global customer base spanning North and South America, Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, Australia, and Africa, Versa's expansive product portfolio supports various networking applications in diverse environments. Versa Technology's unwavering goal is to provide our customers with the support they need to help them achieve their networking goals. To learn more about us, please visit Versatek.com .

About Planet Technology USA

Planet Technology USA is a division of Versa Technology and a provider of quality, cost-effective, and industry-efficient IT networking equipment. PLANET offers PoE products that adapt alongside ever-changing industry standards and innovations. Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and YouTube to learn more about Planet Technology USA 's portfolio of last-mile networking solutions.

Contact Information

Joe Williams

Director

sales@versatek.com

(909) 591-8891





Source: Versa Technology Inc.

