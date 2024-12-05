INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: License Global's Expert Voice, Ben Roberts, Shares Licensing Category Analysis and Predictions Heading into 2025

Trends across the brand licensing business include data collected from 2024's The Top Global Licensors and The Top Global Agents Reports exclusively, with more insights available via The Leading Licensees Report.

Sharing predicted trends for the brand landscape for 2025, Ben Roberts, Content Director at?License Global,?part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets , which also produces flagship events Licensing Expo and Brand Licensing Europe , details vertical performance, projection of category opportunities for the year ahead and areas of growth to watch based on market indicators and analysis.

Touching all consumer areas from fashion and entertainment to video games, toys, experiences and beyond, brand licensing is a multi-billion-dollar business model that acts on numerous levels, whether it be restaurant brands exploring home and freezer foods in grocery aisles; corporate brands like construction vehicle manufacturers entering the monster truck market; films that extend into apparel, accessories and even toys; or beloved television shows opening their own location-based experiences and pop-ups to gather fans in real life.

"Today, brand licensing is a multi-billion-dollar business model built on bringing the emotional connection between buyer and brand to life, which has expanded from consumer products to experiential, entertainment, adaptation, digital, phygital, consumption and beyond," says Roberts.

Surveyed totals include 2024 aggregate results across all of License Global's annual reports including The Top Global Licensors and The Top Global Licensing Agents , with more insights into the view of the market via the manufacturer available via The Leading Licensees Report 2024 . Noted are the top categories considered to watch for according to submitting brand owners and brand representatives.

Fashion

According to License Global's brand owner and representative reports, 58.2% across all survey respondents rated Fashion (Apparel) as the top performing category for 2024. The licensed fashion market, worth over *$50B, which is 14% of global market share, taps into key trends from music, sports and nostalgia, as well as fandom, powered by an emotional connection fueled by expression of identity. Sample case studies referenced from the past year include the resurgence of the rock band, Oasis, collaborating with famed soccer club, Man City; Colleen Atwood designing a "Beetlejuice" collection for Primark; or collaborations inspired by Universal's "Wicked" with fashion designers, retailers and brands such as BoxLunch, Crocs, Bioworld, Lola + the Boys, Loungefly, Vera Bradley and so many more. "Another major case study is the popularity of tour merchandise for artists such as Billie Eilish," says Roberts. "Billie Eilish is also vocal about sustainability and production, and in turn, shares a genuine connection with her audience through meaningful and well-designed consumer products."

In addition to apparel, Footwear and Accessories was collectively rated at 29.1% as a category of interest for brand owners and representatives in 2025, placing it as fourth in survey behind clothing at first. License Global also observes this category as its frequent collaboration topic month-over-month. Leading notable brands making waves with footwear are popular with Gen Z and include Nike, Puma and adidas.

The licensed Footwear market is worth over *$12B (3.5% of the global market) and is served by the same emotional touchpoints as apparel but with more a nuanced appeal for consumers due to elements such as collectability and community to style, silhouettes and design.

Food & Beverage

Rapidly climbing the ranks from the past year, Food & Beverage has emerged as a key strategical consumer product extension for brand owners and licensing agents. Across all License Global reports in 2024, 42.4% of survey respondents noted Food & Beverage as the second largest desired category for licensed consumer goods, worth over *$20B (5.8% of global share).

Food & Beverage evokes emotional touchpoints through nostalgia and identity as well but also comfort and lifestyle. Creating experiences through multi-sensory factors such as flavors and memories, this category reaches the consumer through taste and smell, making it a different space and highly creative playing field.

Frozen restaurant food and alcohol remain areas of opportunity, and outside of edible products, cookware and kitchen aids are also considered under this vertical, showcasing the vast range of brand extension through products. Case studies that showcase success in this category include Hellman's Mayonnaise Fragrance, Barbie and Krispy Kreme, Pringles collaborating with Minecraft, MasterChef or ChefClub products, Kate Spade pairing with Heinz and more.

Toys & Games

Toys are noted as showing resilience and regaining market momentum. The global toy sales stabilized in 2024 with the licensed toys market worth over *$41B (11.6% of the global market share).

Building Sets (4%) and Plush (3%) led the category performance as well with "Kidult Culture" driving substantial revenue to toy brands (Circana, 2024). License Global shares, 39.4% of respondents rated Toys & Games as most desirable category for licensing, ranking third.

Attractions and Events

Licensed Location-Based Entertainment (LBE) valued at *$9B (2.5% of global market share) was rated fifth in selections across all reports (28.5% of survey respondents). Experience based purchases account for *59% of spend (age 21-34) due to emotional connection in comparison to overall consumer goods at 39% (Journal of Consumer Psychology). Retail evolving as additional footprints for connection, the expansion of theme parks, pop-ups and virtual reality (VR) are all contributing factors creating more accessible LBE options for brands and is noted to be an increasing area of investment.

Categories to Keep Top of Mind: Expanding Growth Verticals

Sectors to watch for licensed consumer growth are Health & Beauty, Gaming and Automotive, both rapidly growing trends, as well as Homeware and Corporate brands among leading global licensors and popular with License Global readers.

What's Next for Licensing in 2025?

"Wherever brands are in their licensing journey, it is important to understand how the brand licensing industry is evolving as we aim to be the platform to inform and connect, transforming the definition of our business," Ben Roberts emphasizes. "Fandom is driving licensing now more than ever and it is an exciting time to be a part of this industry as we navigate what is to come."

Looking ahead, License Global's December 2024 magazine is now live, featuring Wicked as the cover highlighting the exclusive interview with Universal on the consumer product campaigns. This edition dives into the influence of Gen Z in fashion, popular IP with Toy Forecast, shopper insights from MINISO, a recap of 2024's biggest licensing deals and the annual Influentials report spotlighting leaders shaping the industry.

To stay up to date on the Licensing industry for 2025, subscribe to License Global , the expert voice on happenings across the business.

To connect with the premier global network of licensors, licensees, agents, partners and associations and more, all under one roof, register for Licensing Expo , May 20-22, 2025, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas.

*Denotes stats referenced from the Licensing International Global Survey, 2024.

