MMGNET Group: MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas Returns Showcasing New and Innovative Apparel for Fall/Winter 2025

The widest array of 2025 seasonal trends and designs will be on display at the tentpole industry event.

MAGIC,?PROJECT?and?SOURCING at MAGIC, the celebrated bi-annual wholesale fashion event, organized by Informa Markets, returns and connects top brands, retailers and manufacturers, showcasing upcoming designs across apparel, accessories, home, gift, beauty and footwear categories (Las Vegas Convention Center, Feb. 10-12).

MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC hosts a global audience of buyers such as Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Boot Barn, among others. The co-located event features both established and emerging designers highlighting branded discovery across sustainability, international, minority-owned, private label, size-inclusive and kids, in addition to other notable collections. Anticipated trends that will be prevalent across the show floor range from hot denim styles in baggy, barrel and slouch jeans, a focus on stackable essentials with flair from openwork and lace, to western and more.

MAGIC Las Vegas showcases must-have designs for upcoming seasons with women's trend, young contemporary and modern sportswear brands on display. MAGIC features exclusive collection launches, educational panels, engaging networking opportunities, entertainment, interactive happy hours and more.?

This year, MAGIC will also debut Contemporary at MAGIC, a new curated community featuring an assortment of women's apparel, footwear and accessories brands at contemporary price points.?

PROJECT and MAGIC Men's hosts hundreds of contemporary menswear brands and apparel across sportswear, activewear, denim, and streetwear categories. Leading exhibiting brands signed-on include 7 for All Mankind, Cult of Individuality, Moderno Jeans, Steve Madden Men's, Veryrare, HeyDude, True Religion. Education and experience offerings at the show feature industry leaders covering fashion's most relevant topics and interactive networking events, with additional details to be announced soon.

SOURCING at MAGIC displays an array of solutions across fashion technology, fabric, trim and print and hosts a global community of manufacturers, service providers, suppliers, brands and retail buyers, all looking to learn about key sourcing insights and supply chain efficiencies. SOURCING at MAGIC incorporates essential industry offerings including education on sustainability practices, technology and innovation resources, fashion entrepreneurship and business insights.

"Las Vegas is the cornerstone marketplace that connects thousands of industry professionals and experts every year to see the latest trends and what is to come for contemporary fashion," says Jordan Rudrow, Vice President, MAGIC. "MAGIC hosts a range of innovative designs and apparel, with increased focus on actionable insights and inspiration for the community, through its powerhouse lineup of brands, retailers and experiences that MAGIC is known for."

"Powering the fashion industry with the latest resources, technology and international access is the platform we strive to create," notes Edwina Kulego, Vice President PROJECT & International. "Connecting retailers to global influencers and innovative providers, as well as the producers fueling cross-market trends, continues to set PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC a part as the destination with the fullest, most expansive offering to wholesale buyers."

To register to attend MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas on Feb. 10-12, 2025, please visit www.magicfashionevents.com .

About MAGIC

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with curation to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit: www.magicfashionevents.com .

About PROJECT LAS VEGAS

PROJECT LAS VEGAS represents what's new, now, and next in men's and women's contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories, PROJECT Las Vegas is where domestic and international buyers go to be inspired by higher-end brands, find products from culturally relevant mid-market labels and connect with like-minded industry thought leaders and fashion insiders. Through a fusion of community, education, media, and experiences, PROJECT Las Vegas propels the next season's top trends, generates global awareness, and ultimately, drives commerce. For more information, please visit www.projectfashionevents.com .

About SOURCING at MAGIC

SOURCING at MAGIC allows fashion businesses, brands and sourcing professionals to connect and collaborate with a community of global manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers. With a strong presence among international exhibitors and attendees and deep domestic connections, SOURCING at MAGIC is a global community. With a forward-thinking approach and commitment to the evolution of the global apparel supply chain, SOURCING at MAGIC consistently provides access to emerging fashion technology, solutions, sustainable resources, educational content, networking, and extended visibility into the industry's most critical global issues. For more information, please visit: www.sourcingatmagic.com .

