Motorola Solutions: Continuing the Legacy: Scholarships and Support for First Responder Families

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Motorola Solutions

The Motorola Solutions Foundation is committed to solving for safer cities and equitable, thriving communities, notably through strategic partnerships with organizations dedicated to first responder programs, technology and engineering education and programs that combine both. In this new Grant Partner Spotlight Series, we're showcasing the incredible work of our grant partners who share this mission, highlighting their stories and their impact.

Losing a loved one in the line of duty is a devastating experience, leaving families grappling with grief and uncertainty. For surviving families, this emotional turmoil is often compounded by financial concerns, especially the cost of higher education. And as those costs continue to rise, with the average tuition cost of a public institution in the U.S. hovering at $27,100 per year,[1] support for these families becomes increasingly crucial.

This is where organizations like the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation (CFFF) and Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) bridge this gap by offering educational and vocational support.

Since its inception, the NFFF Enhanced Scholarship Initiative has helped over 1,450 individuals from diverse backgrounds and regions across the U.S. achieve post-secondary education and training. "I've been able to direct my full attention to my clients and my education instead of alleviating my financial burden," said Courtney Quiroz, NFFF scholarship recipient and stepdaughter of fallen Captain Anthony Lynn (Tony) Grider.

The CFFF supports the educational aspirations of children and spouses of fallen firefighters across Canada. The program maintains a year-round application process, collaborating with fire service groups and unions to proactively identify and support families in need. Since 2010, the CFFF Education Program has awarded 12 bursaries and 18 scholarships to deserving students. Cassidy Mann, CFFF scholarship recipient and daughter of fallen firefighter Richard Mann, shared, "I am very grateful to the CFFF for generously helping me afford my education, which allows me to focus on my career goals."

The C.O.P.S. Scholarship Program has been a cornerstone of support for surviving children and spouses of fallen police officers, awarding 626 students across the U.S. and Puerto Rico since its founding in 1993. Ashley Delorenzo, C.O.P.S. scholarship recipient and daughter of fallen Officer Jeremy Wilkins, is one semester away from her associate's degree in nursing. "This program has carried me through my grief, and in a way, I am sad that it is almost over," said Delorenzo.

Beyond scholarships, these grant partners are dedicated to fostering holistic student success. The NFFF Scholarship Initiative has demonstrated its positive impact on academic performance, with half of the recipients either maintaining or improving their GPAs. Furthermore, it has ignited a burgeoning interest in STEM and public safety fields. Through these efforts, they ensure consistent access to educational opportunities. Meanwhile, the C.O.P.S. Scholarship Program goes beyond financial assistance by encouraging recipients to pursue further professional development opportunities, like internships and certifications, instilling a sense of empowerment and opening doors to future possibilities for its recipients.

The NFFF, the CFFF and C.O.P.S. are beacons of hope for families navigating profound loss. By providing access to higher education, these organizations empower recipients to pursue new and fulfilling opportunities while honoring the memory of their fallen loved ones. The Motorola Solutions Foundation is proud to partner with these impactful institutions.

[1]U.S. Department of Education, National Center for Education Statistics

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Motorola Solutions on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Motorola Solutions

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/motorola-solutions

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Motorola Solutions

View the original press release on accesswire.com