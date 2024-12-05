Visterra Landscape Group Acquires Full Care, Expanding Commercial Landscaping, Winter Care Services Across St. Louis, Indianapolis and Louisville

Full Care acquisition marks Visterra's entry into the St. Louis market and adds density to existing operations across greater Indianapolis and Louisville

Visterra Landscape Group, the premier commercial landscaping platform, today announced the acquisition of St. Louis-based Full Care, a leading super-regional provider of quality commercial landscaping and snow and ice removal services in greater St. Louis, Indianapolis and Louisville; financial terms were not disclosed, and the acquisition is effective immediately.

The acquisition of Full Care strengthens Visterra's Midwest footprint, enabling entry into the vibrant St. Louis commercial landscape market and adding key leadership and density to existing Visterra operations in Indianapolis and Louisville, Ky.

Now in its 30th year of continuous operation, Full Care has built an impeccable reputation and loyal following of commercial and estate care customers, improving landscapes, facilities and properties through high-quality craftsmanship and timely performance.

By joining the Visterra family of partner companies, Full Care will benefit from an award-winning safety program, optimized backend systems and operations, dynamic career pathways for employees, reduced employee healthcare costs, expert marketing and communications, and the backing of a national landscape leader.

The company will continue to operate as Full Care, a Visterra Partner Company, and be led by its founder, Nick Pelligreen, who will serve as Senior Vice President. Pelligreen founded Full Care in 1994, evolving from a local contractor to a multi-million-dollar provider of commercial and high-end residential landscaping and winter care services with branches in three states.

"We are truly excited to join the Visterra platform, enabling us to scale and grow, operate more efficiently and ensure the Full Care legacy endures," Pelligreen said. "We look forward to delivering seamless operations, doubling down on safety, providing an exceptional customer experience, and ensuring the wellbeing of our employees -to that end - Visterra is a perfect fit."

Visterra CEO Alan Handley extended a warm welcome to Pelligreen and all Full Care employees, and highlighted some of the benefits to anticipate.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nick and more than one hundred sixty Full Care employees to the Visterra family," said Visterra Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley. "Acquisitions are all about cultural alignment, cross-collaboration, shared values, a relentless commitment to safety, and providing employees access to a myriad of career and leadership opportunities. We could not be more excited to welcome Full Care to Visterra's growing family of partner companies."

Founders and owners of commercial landscaping businesses interested in learning more about a partnership with Visterra may send an email to inquiry@vlgllc.com.

ABOUT VISTERRA LANDSCAPE GROUP

Visterra Landscape Group is the premier commercial landscaping platform, ranking as the 50th largest landscape services provider and the 12th largest snow and ice management company in North America. In 2024, Visterra was named a Lawn & Landscape Best Places to Work winner and recognized with multiple safety excellence awards by the National Association of Landscape Professionals. Visterra partner companies safely deliver expert landscape maintenance, enhancement, construction, power sweeping, portering and snow and ice removal services with a reputation for excellence in customer service. With incumbent partner leaders guiding day-to-day operations, Visterra continues to grow its platform with a team that prioritizes employee well-being, safety, and career opportunities. Visterra partner companies include Riverside Services in the Northeast; Dyna-Mist in the South, and Oberson's, GroundsPRO and Full Care serving the greater Midwest. For more information, visit www.vlgllc.com.

