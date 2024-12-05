Condor Gold plc: Rule 2.9 Announcement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Code, Condor (AIM:CNR)(TSX:COG) confirms that it has in issue 204,442,778 ordinary shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") and admitted to trading on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company has no Ordinary Shares held in Treasury. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for the Ordinary Shares is GB00B8225591.

Condor also confirms that there are 5,803,570 transferable three-year warrants to subscribe for 5,803,570 Ordinary Shares. These warrants are exercisable at a price of 35 pence per ordinary share and have a final exercise date of 17 June 2025.

Enquiries:

Condor Gold plc Mark Child, CEO Tel: +44 (0) 207 493 2784 Beaumont Cornish Limited Nominated Adviser Tel: +44 (0)207 628 3396 Roland Cornish / James Biddle SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0) 203 470 0470 Ewan Leggat H&P Advisory Limited Tel: +44 207 907 8500 Andrew Chubb, Franck Nganou, Ilya Demichev Cassiopeia (Investor Relations) Tel: +44 7949690338 Stefania Barbaglio

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the London Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

SOURCE: Condor Gold plc

View the original press release on accesswire.com