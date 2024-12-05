Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024

WKN: A1JZFM | ISIN: GB00B8225591 | Ticker-Symbol: W5XA
Frankfurt
05.12.24
08:14 Uhr
0,318 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
05.12.2024 18:50 Uhr
160 Leser
Condor Gold plc: Rule 2.9 Announcement

Finanznachrichten News

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Code, Condor (AIM:CNR)(TSX:COG) confirms that it has in issue 204,442,778 ordinary shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") and admitted to trading on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company has no Ordinary Shares held in Treasury. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for the Ordinary Shares is GB00B8225591.

Condor also confirms that there are 5,803,570 transferable three-year warrants to subscribe for 5,803,570 Ordinary Shares. These warrants are exercisable at a price of 35 pence per ordinary share and have a final exercise date of 17 June 2025.

Enquiries:

Condor Gold plc

Mark Child, CEO

Tel: +44 (0) 207 493 2784

Beaumont Cornish Limited

Nominated Adviser

Tel: +44 (0)207 628 3396

Roland Cornish / James Biddle

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0) 203 470 0470

Ewan Leggat

H&P Advisory Limited

Tel: +44 207 907 8500

Andrew Chubb, Franck Nganou, Ilya Demichev

Cassiopeia (Investor Relations)

Tel: +44 7949690338

Stefania Barbaglio

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the London Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

SOURCE: Condor Gold plc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
