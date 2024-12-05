Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.12.2024 18:54 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dechert LLP: Dechert Elevates 13 Attorneys to Partnership

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP is proud to announce that 13 lawyers will be joining the firm's global partnership, effective January 1, 2025. This year's class is larger than the previous class in 2023, representing seven of the firm's global practices and six offices across the U.S., the UK and France.

Dechert logo

Among the new partners are one of the hosts of the firm's popular Dechert4Real podcast, a "Woman Worth Watching in STEM" as recognized by Profiles in Diversity Journal, two Dechert STARS award winners, a Legal 500 "Rising Star," a Chambers UK "Associate to Watch," and a Samuel E. Klein Pro Bono Award winner.

"These new partners bring diverse backgrounds to the firm, blending both homegrown and lateral talent," said Mark Thierfelder, co-chair of Dechert. "We are confident this accomplished group will deliver outstanding work for our clients and help us execute on the firm's strategic plan."

Dave Forti, co-chair of Dechert, said, "These outstanding lawyers have distinguished themselves with their talent, creativity, work ethic, business acumen and commitment to the Dechert culture of stewardship. We are proud to welcome them to firm partnership."

The new partners include:

  • Hilary Bonaccorsi, Enforcement and Investigations, Charlotte
  • Jonathan Gaynor, Finance and Real Estate, Philadelphia
  • Brian Goldberg, Intellectual Property, Philadelphia
  • Richard Hodge, Enforcement and Investigations, London
  • D. Brett Kohlhofer, Enforcement and Investigations, Washington, D.C.
  • Ross Macconnell, Corporate and Securities, Philadelphia
  • Avni Patel, Corporate and Securities, New York
  • Caroline Power, Product Liability and Mass Torts, Philadelphia
  • Marion Provost, Antitrust/Competition, Paris
  • Darius Ravangard, Corporate and Securities, Washington, D.C.
  • Greg Renick, Finance and Real Estate, New York
  • Marina Schwarz, Product Liability and Mass Torts, New York
  • Mansi Seth, Tax, London

About Dechert
Dechert is a global law firm that advises asset managers, financial institutions and corporations on issues critical to managing their business and their capital - from high-stakes litigation to complex transactions and regulatory matters. We answer questions that seem unsolvable, develop deal structures that are new to the market and protect clients' rights in extreme situations. Our nearly 1,000 lawyers across 19 offices globally focus on the financial services, private equity, private credit, real estate, life sciences and technology sectors.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1675243/Dechert_LLP_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dechert-elevates-13-attorneys-to-partnership-302324154.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.