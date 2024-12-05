APRIL Group is taking a further step forward in its growth by strengthening its presence in Shanghai and across the pan-Asian region to offer its health insurance solutions to people living locally or abroad. APRIL is thus stepping up its international expansion, following the opening in recent months of offices in Dubai in the Middle East and Cologne in Germany.

By enhancing its presence in China, the group is solidifying its footprint in Asia, where it now operates in 7 markets (China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines). APRIL International supports individuals and companies in all their international mobility projects, as well as high net worth individuals who benefit from high-quality local healthcare networks.

To further develop its presence in China, APRIL international has chosen to draw on the expertise of its long-standing strategic insurance partner, AIG. Combining APRIL's strength in designing offers and managing distribution networks with AIG's local expertise, this partnership enables Chinese companies and individuals to benefit from insurance solutions tailored to all their health issues and access to one of the largest healthcare networks in the world.

'The Asian market is already an important and high-potential territory, where we have been successfully operating for more than 18 years. Our enhanced presence in China marks another step forward in our development strategy to become a global champion by 2027. We already operate in 19 countries and over the coming months we plan to expand into new areas through greenfield openings and acquisitions,' says Eric Maumy, CEO of the APRIL Group.

'Local support for our partners and policyholders is one of the keys to our sustainable growth in the international healthcare market. Our strengthened presence in Shanghai will enable us to further accelerate our development in China and Asia, by expanding our healthcare network and developing insurance solutions that are increasingly tailored to local needs. This move underscores our long-term commitment to the China market,' says Romain Di Meglio, CEO of APRIL International in Asia and the Middle East.

