Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.12.2024 19:10 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LambdaTest, Inc.: LambdaTest Partners with Autify to Enhance No-Code Mobile App Testing with Real Device Support

Finanznachrichten News

LambdaTest partners with Autify to enable seamless real-device testing for faster onboarding and cost-effective mobile app automation

Noida/San Francisco, Dec. 05, 2024, a leading unified testing platform, is proud to announce its partnership with Autify, a no-code testing platform for native mobile applications. This collaboration integrates Autify's testing capabilities with LambdaTest's Real Device Cloud, empowering users to test applications on a wide range of real devices and operating systems seamlessly.

Autify's all-in-one solution has been a game-changer for mobile app testing, offering customers a comprehensive environment for test automation without the need for dedicated devices. However, the reliance on simulators posed challenges, including compatibility issues, bugs unique to simulators, and significant costs related to scalability. By leveraging LambdaTest's Real Device Cloud, Autify now provides a robust alternative, enabling customers to test their applications on real devices with unmatched ease and efficiency.

The introduction of LambdaTest's Real Device Cloud addresses these issues. Customers can now record and execute tests on real devices, including Android, iOS, tablets, and iPads, without the need to procure or manage hardware. Using Appium, Autify communicates directly with LambdaTest to allocate the required devices, ensuring smooth and efficient testing.

Keita Moriya, Product Manager of Autify NoCode Mobile, shared his thoughts on the collaboration: "We are thrilled to partner with LambdaTest. Their Real Device Cloud meets our diverse requirements and offers exceptional support for technical challenges. We're excited to explore additional features like Camera Image Injection, Biometric Authentication, and Dedicated Devices to deliver even greater value to our customers."

The partnership between LambdaTest and Autify has delivered remarkable results. New customers can now be onboarded in less than a day-a significant improvement from the previous two-week timeline. Additionally, operational costs have been reduced, and customers benefit from a seamless experience without simulator-specific bugs or inconsistencies. The extensive range of OS-device combinations offered by LambdaTest has surpassed expectations, enabling Autify to provide a comprehensive and reliable testing solution.

Further commenting on the partnership, Mohit Juneja, VP of Strategic Sales and Partnerships at LambdaTest shared, "It's incredibly fulfilling to collaborate with Autify in their mission to simplify and accelerate no-code mobile app testing," said Mohit Juneja, VP of Strategic Sales and Partnerships at LambdaTest. "By integrating our Real Device Cloud with Autify's platform, we're addressing key challenges around scalability, cost, and compatibility-offering customers a seamless and efficient testing experience. Partnerships like this demonstrate our shared commitment to innovation and delivering real value to end-users, and we're excited about the transformative impact this will have on mobile app automation"

This strategic alliance represents a significant step towards Autify's vision of providing an out-of-the-box solution for mobile app testing. Together, LambdaTest and Autify aim to simplify and accelerate the testing process, ensuring scalability, cost efficiency, and unparalleled ease of use for customers worldwide.

About LambdaTest
LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel software quality assurance platform that enables businesses to accelerate time to market through AI-powered cloud-based test authoring, orchestration, and execution. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

Browser & App TestingCloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 5000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

HyperExecutehelps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to reduce quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit, https://lambdatest.com

About Autify

With a mission to enhance people's creativity through technology, Autify, Inc. has developed an AI-powered quality engineering platform. Since its launch, Autify has been implemented by many global organizations whose development teams use Autify to automate their software testing. Test automation often presents several challenges, such as a lack of resources to create test cases, maintain end-to-end (E2E) test code, and debug tests. Autify's product suite addresses these issues by utilizing generative AI.

Learn more at https://autify.com/


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.