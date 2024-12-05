Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
05.12.2024 19:14 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxnard Small Business Accountant, Accountant Partners, Launches New Office to Support Growing Economic Opportunities

Finanznachrichten News

Premier accounting firm expands to Oxnard, offering tailored financial solutions to boost thriving local businesses

OXNARD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Accountant Partners, a leading accounting firm for small businesses, has opened a new office in Oxnard, California, to provide strategic financial services that empower local businesses to thrive. Oxnard's booming economy, fueled by growth in tourism and recognition as one of the best cities to start a business, creates an ideal environment for businesses to succeed.

The expansion of Accountant Partners into Oxnard aligns with the city's rising economic profile. Tourism activity in Ventura County increased by 14.1% in 2022, a testament to the region's rapid recovery and robust travel sector. According to Visit California, statewide travel spending grew by 31.7%, adding 157,000 jobs and generating $11.9 billion in tax revenue. Oxnard benefits significantly from this momentum, offering vibrant beaches, culinary experiences, and an ecosystem conducive to entrepreneurship.

"Oxnard's unique blend of economic growth, tourism-driven revenue, and recognition as a prime location for startups makes it a perfect fit for our services," said Allan Bayer, a senior partner at Accountant Partners. "We are excited to support local entrepreneurs with customized accounting solutions that foster growth and stability."

Strategically positioned in Ventura County, Oxnard offers access to major hubs like Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, coupled with a burgeoning biotech scene supported by nearby institutions like UCLA and Cal Poly Pomona. The city's ranking among the top 50 places to start a business highlights its favorable conditions, including affordable real estate and access to top-tier talent.

Accountant Partners aims to provide Oxnard businesses with essential services like tax planning, bookkeeping, controller services, and strategic advisory solutions. The firm's tailored approach addresses the challenges of managing cash flow, navigating competition, and leveraging local incentives in a rapidly growing economy.

Entrepreneurs in Oxnard are encouraged to connect with Accountant Partners for a free consultation to explore how their financial services can support long-term business success. For more information, visit https://accountantpartners.com/small-business-accountant-oxnard/ or call (623) 267-3399.

About Accountant Partners:

Accountant Partners is a leading small business accounting firm helping business owners across the U.S. save up to $1M per year in taxes through partner-level accounting, reporting, and strategic advisory. With 27 years of experience, Accountant Partners specializes in best-in-class tax minimization strategies, personalized advisory, and technology-driven efficiency.

Contact Information

JP Richards
Director of Communications
releases@drakedigital.com
844-703-0880

.

Source: Accountant Partners



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.