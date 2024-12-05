Biomedical Waste Solutions: El Paso Medical Waste Disposal Company Addresses Increase in Needlestick Injuries With Key Guide

The CDC approximates that approximately 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries occur each year among healthcare workers in the United States.

EL PASO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / With a rise in needlestick injuries becoming a significant concern, BioMedical Waste Solutions, a leading provider of medical waste disposal services, with locations in El Paso, TX, is proactively educating the community on the risks of improper disposal of medical waste, including needles.

The CDC estimates that approximately 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries occur each year among U.S. healthcare workers. This number is likely lower than the actual figure due to underreporting, especially in private homes where elderly individuals and the 38.4 million Americans (11.6% of the population) with diabetes rely on needle usage on a day-to-day basis.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has pointed out the dangers of sharps injuries in spreading serious diseases, with global annual infection rates among healthcare workers as follows:

Nearly 2,005,000 cases of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus)

66,000 cases of hepatitis B virus (HBV)

16,000 cases of hepatitis C virus (HCV)

These infections can result in death or cause lifelong health complications, such as disabilities.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reports that a third of all sharps injuries take place during disposal, reiterating the importance of strict medical waste disposal practices to protect healthcare workers and the general public.

To tackle this challenge, the El Paso medical waste disposal company BioMedical Waste Solutions released The Definitive Guide to Medical Waste Disposal in 2024. This guide offers essential information on the safe disposal of needles, syringes, and other sharp objects, aligning with the company's dedication to improving safety and preventing the spread of infections through proper waste management.

These are the five essential pointers from the guide on how to avoid needlestick injuries:

Make use of FDA-approved sharps disposal containers Prevent overfilling of disposal containers Refrain from reaching into disposal containers Never attempt to recap needles Store sharp objects and disposal containers out of children's reach

JP Richards, Director of Communications at BioMedical Waste Solutions, stated, "The increasing rate of needlestick injuries and their serious effects on healthcare workers and the community are significant concerns. Our guide is crucial for preventing these injuries and ensuring the safety of healthcare providers and individuals using needles at home. We are committed to offering effective El Paso medical waste disposal solutions. Together, we can reduce the dangers associated with needlestick injuries."

As a top El Paso medical waste disposal company, BioMedical Waste Solutions invites healthcare institutions, medical professionals, and needle users to consult their comprehensive guide on the correct disposal of sharps and medical waste. The company's extensive experience and cutting-edge technology guarantee the safe management, transport, and disposal of medical waste, satisfying the most stringent national, state, and local regulations.

For further details on safe medical waste disposal or to view the guide from BioMedical Waste Solutions, please visit their website at https://www.biomedicalwastesolutions.com/medical-waste-disposal/ or reach out directly at 346-660-4994 or JPRichards@BioMedicalWasteSolutions.com .

About BioMedical Waste Solutions:

BioMedical Waste Solutions is a leading medical waste disposal company dedicated to providing safe and reliable solutions for the management and disposal of medical waste. With a commitment to environmental responsibility and public health, the company serves healthcare facilities, private practices, dental offices, veterinarians and laboratories across America. BioMedical Waste Solutions offers comprehensive services to ensure the proper collection, transportation, and disposal of medical waste, including sharps, in compliance with all regulatory requirements.

