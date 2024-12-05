Todd Lindner Rejoins RS&H as Leader of Growing Aerospace Team

Employee-owned, national engineering, architecture and consulting firm RS&H recently welcomed back Todd Lindner, CM, IAP, as a senior program manager and business development leader within the aerospace team.

As a former air and spaceport CEO and launch company infrastructure lead, Lindner is a recognized and respected executive in the commercial, civil and national security space community with deep connections across the industry.

"Having worked with Todd over the past 15 years through industry groups and his executive roles with spaceports and launch companies, I am excited to have such an accomplished individual join our growing team," said RS&H Vice President Andrew Nelson, "Todd brings unique and real-world experience to challenging client problems from front-end planning and licensing to infrastructure development and day-to-day space flight operations."

Lindner started his career 30 years ago as a corporate pilot before joining RS&H as an aviation planner. He transitioned to the Jacksonville Aviation Authority as administrator of planning, where he led the successful completion of the Cecil Spaceport Launch Site Operator License process and was named the Executive Director of Cecil Spaceport. Subsequently,

Lindner was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Mojave Air & Space Port in California, one of the world's most successful aviation and space flight test centers. Relocating back to Florida, Lindner joined ABL Space Systems as Head of Launch Site Operations, overseeing launch site assessment and development efforts at Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, and Vandenberg Space Force Base.

"Multiple factors drew me back to RS&H, but most importantly, I am looking forward to helping commercial, civil and national security space clients succeed while working with the talented and respected associates of the Aerospace Team," Lindner said.

