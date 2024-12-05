Anzeige
05.12.2024 19:14 Uhr
Pearl Adds Advanced Energy Modeling and Machine Learning Technology With Acquisition of Radiant Labs to Enhance Home Performance Rating System

Finanznachrichten News

The acquisition enhances Pearl's ability to help homeowners understand the financial and quality-of-life benefits of home performance upgrades.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Pearl, the national leader in home performance rating, today announced its acquisition of the intellectual property (IP) and assets of Radiant Labs, a cutting-edge home energy modeling platform. The move expands Pearl's product portfolio, enabling the company to deliver greater value to homeowners and industry stakeholders at every stage of the homeownership lifecycle.

Pearl's scoring and certification system highlights how features like heat pumps, renewable energy systems, insulation, and air sealing enhance comfort and resilience while adding measurable equity to a home. Radiant Labs' technology will make these benefits more apparent to homeowners by estimating potential energy savings for homes as they are today and with future improvements. Together, these tools provide a comprehensive view of a home's financial and energy performance.

"To date, Pearl's products have empowered homeowners by quantifying the added value of their home performance upgrades during resale or refinance," said Pearl CEO and Co-founder Cynthia Adams. "Radiant Labs' modeling technology complements this by showing homeowners which upgrades can deliver the best energy savings and cash flow. Integrating these capabilities within Pearl's app will help guide homeowner purchasing decisions."

Homeowner awareness of the impact of these upgrades and their ability to capture the equity value and utility savings available to them are critical factors to the successful energy transformation of U.S. housing stock.

"By integrating Radiant Labs' innovative technology, Pearl is positioned to create new opportunities for public and private sector organizations committed to advancing the energy transition," said Pearl President and Co-founder Robin LeBaron. "This partnership strengthens our ability to transform the U.S. housing market and deliver unmatched value to homeowners."

In addition to acquiring Radiant Labs' technology, Pearl will welcome key members of its team, including co-founders Adam Stenftenagel and Jeff Friesen to support the integration and expansion of the combined offering.

"Joining Pearl is an exciting step forward for Radiant Labs," said Stenftenagel. "Together, we'll provide homeowners with a holistic view of their home's energy and financial performance, amplifying our shared vision of reduced carbon emissions and improved quality of life."

About Pearl

Pearl is the national leader in home performance rating, bringing visibility to the valuable features that make homes healthy, safe, comfortable, and energy- and water-efficient. Pearl is an ENERGY STAR® program partner and collaborates with the National Association of REALTORS® Green Resource Council. Pearl has certified over 230,000 homes in 49 states and Washington, D.C. Independent studies show that Pearl Certified homes sell for 5% more than comparable homes. Learn more about how Pearl Certification drives demand for energy-efficient homes at www.pearlcertification.com.

Contact Information

Deanna Cioppa
Sr. Director, Corporate Marketing and Communications
deanna.cioppa@pearlcertification.com
914-720-7808

.

Source: Pearl



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
