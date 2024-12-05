Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - JacobLevinrad.com, an entrepreneurial coaching firm, has formally announced the launch of its B2B partnership and consulting service. Following a nine-month pilot program, founder Jacob Levinrad confirmed that B2B acceleration will become the company's primary focus in 2025 as it seeks to build a portfolio of partnerships.

Founded in 2018, JacobLevinrad.com provides entrepreneurial guidance programs to small and midsize business (SMB) owners. Led by Levinrad and his team of executives, the firm has traditionally focused on helping new entrepreneurs launch service-based or digital commerce businesses through tailored coaching programs and access to program-graduate networks. Over the past nine months, Levinrad has quietly built a portfolio of partnerships targeting seven-figure businesses aiming to scale to eight-figures as an additional service offering.

Leveraging Personal Experience in Consulting

Levinrad, a high school dropout, began his career in e-commerce, building a seven-figure business before transitioning to entrepreneurial coaching. His coaching programs have guided more than 100 graduates. While coaching services for new entrepreneurs will continue, the firm's primary focus in 2025 will shift to B2B consulting to maturate and diversify its service offerings.





Jacob Levinrad, founder of JacobLevinrad.com



The addition of B2B growth acceleration stems from Levinrad's personal experience in scaling his own businesses.

"There's so much minutiae that goes into scaling a business to eight figures that entrepreneurs don't recognize. Getting to that point is a huge achievement, but as a business grows, its problems grow with it. The point of consulting with these companies is to help them solve those problems as quickly as possible proactively as opposed to reactively while also optimizing their marketing, sales, and operational functions."

- Jacob Levinrad, founder of JacobLevinrad.com

JacobLevinrad.com's B2B consulting includes a comprehensive analysis of clients' revenue verticals. Prospective partners can expect:

Sales audit: Analyzing sales performance, metrics/reporting apparatus', scripts, and identifying opportunities for improvement across the sales team.

Analyzing sales performance, metrics/reporting apparatus', scripts, and identifying opportunities for improvement across the sales team. Marketing audit: Evaluating paid media performance and strategizing content experiments for paid social campaigns.

Evaluating paid media performance and strategizing content experiments for paid social campaigns. Operational audit: Identifying and removing process-oriented roadblocks that emerge as companies scale.

Identifying and removing process-oriented roadblocks that emerge as companies scale. Potential investment: Levinrad has provided angel investments to two companies within his existing portfolio.





JacobLevinrad.com Logo



Current Partnerships and Launch of Consulting Services

Before officially launching its consulting service, JacobLevinrad.com partnered with two companies to refine its offering: FanBasis, a celebrity-fan-experience marketplace, and TokMedia, a full-service social marketing agency.

JacobLevinrad.com's Expansion into B2B Consulting for 2025

Building on these initial successes, JacobLevinrad.com will prioritize expanding its portfolio of B2B consulting partnerships in 2025 while continuing to offer entrepreneurial coaching programs. The new service will be consolidated into a separate entity under the JacobLevinrad.com umbrella early next year.

