Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - Backstageplay Inc. (TSXV: BP.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that following receipt of NEX's conditional approval for the non-brokered share private placement (the "Offering") announced by the Company on 20 November, 2024, it has completed the Offering and issued an aggregate 2,625,000 shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.08 per Share, for gross aggregate proceeds of $210,000. The Offering includes an oversubscription from the Company's news release in the amount of $10,000. The Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the date of the closing.

A cash finder's fee, in the amount of $6,000, will be paid by the Company with respect to the Offering.

The total proceeds from this tranche Offering will be used for general corporate working capital.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, including statements regarding the closing of the non-brokered financing, the proposed use of funds, expectation of multiple closings of the private placement, are "forward-looking statements."

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

