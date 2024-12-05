Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - OBERON URANIUM CORP. (CSE: OBRN) ("Oberon" or the "Company") announces that due to the ongoing Canada Post strike (the "Postal Strike"), the information circular and related materials (the "Meeting Materials") for its upcoming Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") to be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, are posted under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://www.oberonuranium.com/. Shareholders of the Company are encouraged to access the Meeting Materials directly through the above-mentioned website. While the Meeting Materials have been mailed in the normal course, due to the Postal Strike there can be no assurance that they will be delivered prior to the Meeting.

Registered shareholders, shareholders who hold their shares directly in the Company and not through a brokerage account or depository company, may contact the Company at 1-778-317-8754 or email info@oberonuranium.com to receive a proxy and assistance with voting. Proxies completed and signed should be forwarded by the voting deadline at 10:00 a.m. PST, Monday, December 9, 2024.

Beneficial shareholders, shareholders who hold their investment through a brokerage house, depository company or other intermediary, and have not received their information, should contact their broker representative to request a proxy.

If you wish to receive a paper copy of the Meeting materials, please contact the Company at 1-778-317-8754 or email info@oberonuranium.com. In order to receive a paper copy in time to vote before the Meeting, your request should be received by Friday, December 6, 2024.

About the Company

Oberon Uranium Corp. is a mineral exploration company with a 100% interest in the past producing Lucky Boy Uranium Property located in Arizona, USA. Oberon also owns a 100% interest in the Fusion Uranium Zone Project located in the Athabasca Region of Saskatchewan, Canada. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company by email at info@oberonuranium.com.

