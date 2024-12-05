Mindbreeze, a global leader in AI-powered enterprise intelligence, is named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Dedicated Knowledge Management Solutions 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc US51541224, December 2024).

Mindbreeze InSpire is transforming the future of enterprise intelligence, revolutionizing how organizations unlock the power of their information. Powered by advanced AI agents, it seamlessly integrates and analyzes structured and unstructured data from diverse systems, turning complexity into clarity. By creating dynamic insight journeys, Mindbreeze InSpire delivers hyper-relevant, context-aware insights tailored to employees' unique roles and needs-enabling smarter decisions at every level. Beyond streamlining business process transformation, it empowers organizations to fully realize the value of their information ecosystems, driving innovation and securing a competitive edge in today's fast-paced, data-driven world.

Therefore, "Consider Mindbreeze if you are a large enterprise customer looking for a knowledge management solution that can cater to business areas such as customer service, finance, legal, and HR. Pre-built search applications tailored to specific departments can enhance knowledge creation and search capabilities, while supporting broader business process transformations."

Download the "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Dedicated Knowledge Management Solutions 2024 Vendor Assessment" excerpt now.

"We are honored to be recognized as a 'Leader' in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Dedicated Knowledge Management Solutions 2024 Vendor Assessment," says Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze. "Our focus on delivering tailored insight journeys and flexible deployment options empowers businesses to unlock the true potential of generative AI use cases, seamlessly integrating them into daily workflows across the enterprise. This capability is key to driving business process transformation and automation, putting our customers in a winning position to thrive in a competitive landscape. We are proud of the pivotal role of our solutions in achieving these outcomes."

Over 2,700 of the world's largest companies across a variety of industries rely on Mindbreeze to manage their information more efficiently and intelligently.

About the IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a global leader in AI-powered enterprise intelligence, with locations in Europe and the US and a robust partner network worldwide. Mindbreeze InSpire redefines how organizations access and utilize information. Powered by advanced AI, it transforms complex data into actionable insights, seamlessly connecting and analyzing information across systems.

Unlike traditional solutions, our AI agents deliver hyper-relevant, context-aware insights tailored to unique business needs, enabling smarter, faster decision-making. With unmatched integration capabilities, enterprise-grade data security, and automation at its core, Mindbreeze InSpire maximizes the value of your information ecosystem while driving business innovation.

Trusted by industry leaders and recognized for our cutting-edge technology, Mindbreeze leads the way in unlocking new dimensions of enterprise intelligence.

Learn more at www.mindbreeze.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X @Mindbreeze.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241205572409/en/

Contacts:

Jonathan Manousaridis

+1-312-300-6745

pr@mindbreeze.com