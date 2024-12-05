Anzeige
PR Newswire
05.12.2024 19:18 Uhr
Saudi Manuscripts Exhibition: A Cultural Icon Introducing the World to a Heritage Spanning Over a Millennium

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the heart of Riyadh, the Saudi Manuscripts Exhibition continues to shine as a global cultural icon, highlighting a human legacy that extends for over 1200 years. It combines the essence of history with the spirit of modernity to present the world with a dazzling image of Saudi Arabia's commitment to preserving human cultural heritage and its active role in enhancing civilizational dialogue.

From all over the world, visitors explore the heritage of manuscripts and their rich history at the SaudiManuscriptsExhibition

Organized by the Library Authority under the theme "Stories Told for a Lasting Legacy," the exhibition serves as a global platform for dialogue and innovation. It engages visitors and researchers through 22 workshops and 30 discussion sessions that showcase the latest methods in manuscript preservation and restoration. This opens new avenues for collaboration among experts from around the world.

The Saudi Manuscripts Exhibition is a dazzling window for culture enthusiasts from all over the world, blending authenticity and creativity. It offers an exceptional experience that connects the past with the present in a manner that respects tradition while looking forward to the future. It stands as a testament to the richness and universality of human heritage, displaying over 2000 rare manuscripts. These include "Diwan Al-Ahnaf Al-Akbari," over 800 years old, and "Unwan Al-Majd fi Tarikh Najd," which narrates significant phases of the cultural and intellectual history of the Arabian Peninsula. Additionally, it features copies of the Quran which are over 1200 years old, as well as scientific, medical, and astronomical manuscripts that were circulated during the First Saudi State.

The exhibition aims to highlight the Kingdom's leading role in preserving and protecting cultural heritage, to enhance awareness of its civilizational value, and to illuminate the efforts of the Library Authority in employing technology to serve manuscripts and open new channels of communication with specialized international institutions.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2574606/Saudi_Manuscripts_Exhibition.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saudi-manuscripts-exhibition-a-cultural-icon-introducing-the-world-to-a-heritage-spanning-over-a-millennium-302324178.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
