Mentors From Whirlpool Corporation Help Local Students Create Personal Brands From Their Unique Qualities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Whirlpool Corporation mentors recently joined the 2024-25 Jobs for Michigan's Graduates (JMG powered by Youth Solutions, Inc.) cohort from Benton Harbor High School to kick off the academic year.

Together, JMG youth and mentors explored the question - what is your personal brand?

Through engaging discussions about their strengths, hobbies, and dreams - students gained valuable insights into how their unique qualities contribute to building their personal brands, empowering them to envision exciting futures and fulfilling careers.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana,Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers.

